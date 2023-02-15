Meet the Industrial Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Industrial Project highlight the crucial role that information technology plays in modern industrial projects.

These projects offer numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, improved collaboration, advanced data and analytics, increased safety, increased flexibility, and greater sustainability outcomes.

The three finalists in this category include Endeavour Energy's Digital Substation Transformation, Monson's custom-built shipping agency application, and SA Water's diagnostic and prognostic maintenance project.

Endeavour Energy's digital substation project uses fibre optics and digital technology to meet real-time requirements on the substation, reduce cost and footprint, and increase flexibility at the site.

Monson's shipping agency application automates operations and improves productivity.

SA Water's diagnostic and prognostic maintenance project leverages IoT and machine learning to proactively maintain critical pumping facilities.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards recognise the achievements of these finalists and their commitment to utilising technology to drive industrial progress.

These awards celebrate the innovative and impactful ways in which IT is improving the industrial sector.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.