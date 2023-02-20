Meet the Health Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Health Project demonstrate the essential role of information technology in improving the health of communities worldwide.

The three finalists in this category include ACT Health's Digital Health Record Program, eHealth NSW's Cloud Transformation Journey, and NSW Health's Statewide Telestroke Service.

ACT Health's Digital Health Record Program creates a one-person, one-record system to improve access to patient information.

eHealth NSW's Cloud Transformation Journey modernises healthcare solutions and reduces operational burden for the organisation.

NSW Health's Statewide Telestroke Service is a virtual care program that brings acute stroke care to regional and rural patients.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards recognise the achievements of these finalists and their commitment to using technology to enhance the healthcare sector.

These awards celebrate the innovative and impactful ways in which IT is revolutionising the healthcare industry.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.