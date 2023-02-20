Meet the Finance Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Finance Project demonstrate the transformative role that information technology plays in streamlining processes, enhancing security, managing data effectively, and driving innovation in the finance industry.

The three finalists in this category are Suncorp Group's Geospatial Question Removal project in home insurance, Commonwealth Bank's use of AI to prevent abuse in financial transaction descriptions, and NAB's CONX project to re-architect the NAB Connect system.

Suncorp Group's project uses geospatial images and AI to simplify the home insurance process for customers.

Commonwealth Bank's AI solution aims to prevent perpetrators of abuse from weaponising banking systems and protects customers from experiencing abuse in transaction descriptions.

The NAB CONX project sought to deconstruct the NAB Connect business banking monolith and replace its components using the NAB Digital Platform mini-app architecture.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the finalists' dedication to leveraging technology for advancements in the finance sector.

These awards highlight the innovative and transformative effects of IT on the finance industry.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.