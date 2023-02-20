Meet the Finance Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on

Winner announced on March 30.

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Finance Project demonstrate the transformative role that information technology plays in streamlining processes, enhancing security, managing data effectively, and driving innovation in the finance industry.

The three finalists in this category are Suncorp Group's Geospatial Question Removal project in home insurance, Commonwealth Bank's use of AI to prevent abuse in financial transaction descriptions, and NAB's CONX project to re-architect the NAB Connect system. 

  • Suncorp Group's project uses geospatial images and AI to simplify the home insurance process for customers.
  • Commonwealth Bank's AI solution aims to prevent perpetrators of abuse from weaponising banking systems and protects customers from experiencing abuse in transaction descriptions.
  • The NAB CONX project sought to deconstruct the NAB Connect business banking monolith and replace its components using the NAB Digital Platform mini-app architecture.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the finalists' dedication to leveraging technology for advancements in the finance sector.

These awards highlight the innovative and transformative effects of IT on the finance industry.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awardsbenchmarking changecommonwealth banknabsuncorp group

Sponsored Whitepapers

2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Perspecitves on technology skill development
Perspecitves on technology skill development
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
Business Case for Upskilling
Business Case for Upskilling

Events

Most Read Articles

Meet the Federal Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the Federal Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Meet the State Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the State Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Meet the Education Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the Education Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Meet the Local Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the Local Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?