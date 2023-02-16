Meet the Education Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on

Sponsored by NRI.

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Education Project, sponsored by NRI, showcase the vital role of information technology in improving access to education, enhancing teaching and learning, and delivering better experiences and outcomes for students.

The three finalists in this category include Victoria University's Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) implementation, RMIT University's project to enhance cyber security across Australia's university sector, and RMIT University's implementation of RACE, the first commercial cloud supercomputing facility among Australian universities.

  • Victoria University's BYOD project offers students and teachers the flexibility to work and study on any device at any time.
  • RMIT University's project to enhance cyber security across Australia's university sector offers materials to help universities raise their cyber protections.
  • RMIT’s RACE cloud supercomputing project enables scalable and high-powered computing to support digital innovation.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards recognise the achievements of these finalists and their commitment to using technology to improve education.

These awards celebrate the innovative and impactful ways in which IT is transforming the education sector.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.

