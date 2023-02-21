Meet the Consumer Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Consumer Project showcase the positive influence of information technology on both corporate and individual consumers, improving their day-to-day lives and facilitating easier access to information, connection with others, and increased productivity.

The three finalists in this category include Aussie Broadband's Fault Detector Project, Woolworths Group's Contact Centre Cloud Migration, and Lovisa's Global Retail Expansion.

Aussie Broadband's Fault Detector Project is in-house software that automatically detects internet faults and proactively resolves the issue before customers even realise there’s a problem.

Woolworths Group's Contact Centre Cloud Migration project aims to improve employee and customer experience when engaging with contact centres.

Lovisa's Global Retail Expansion saw a comprehensive technology overhaul to support the company's global expansion goals.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the innovation and impact of these finalists in using technology to enhance the experiences of consumers.

These awards recognise their commitment to using technology to improve people's daily lives.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.