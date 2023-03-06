IoT delivers massive environmental benefits across every industry sector

Environment, social and governance (ESG) factors are at the top of almost every corporate agenda. Everyone from the boardroom to the c-suite are tracking ESG with a continuous focus to ensure carbon emissions, recycling efforts and sustainable activities are constantly scrutinised and improved.

Organisations with their eye on the ESG ball are taking advantage of the smallest devices on their networks to boost their environmental performance. The Internet of Things, or IoT can deliver unparalleled insights and control.

Nicholas Lambrou, the CEO of Thinxtra stated, “IoT solutions help organisations create efficiencies, value and even new revenue streams from the insights of this untapped data. IoT gives us access to data that previously we've never had before, and this data is providing organisations with the insights to make better decisions when it comes to our environment and sustainability.”

Buildings account for about 19 percent of the total energy use and 18 percent of the direct carbon emissions in Australia. Lambrou believes there are significant opportunities for savings.

“Technopolis is a global shared workplace provider that services about 1500 organisations and around 45,000 employees. Just three months after deploying an IoT solution they saw a 20 percent reduction in energy usage. After a year, the savings saw a 15.8 percent reduction in facility electricity, 31.6 percent reduction in district heating and a 22.6 percent reduction in demand heating. But more importantly, they saw a reduction of 182 tons of CO2 emissions," he said.

Logistics companies, retailers and even beer makers are reaping the benefits of IoT by better controlling and monitoring the movement of everything from poultry from the farm-gate to the supermarket, the utilisation of transport cages and even the utilisation of beer kegs. As well as making tracking more efficient, equipment losses are drastically reduced.

Utilities are also reaping the harvest. Water companies can detect losses caused by leaks and remotely manage water flow to unoccupied premises.

The key to making great decisions and taking the right actions is having access to the best possible, timely data. Thinxtra delivers IoT solutions that empower organisations in every sector to know what is happening with their critical assets so they can be appropriately managed to deliver the best possible ESG outcomes.