Infrastructure and cyber teams must converge as threats evolve: Infotrust

“Cyber risk is now an infrastructure problem, not just a security one,” says Dan Suto, executive general manager of managed technology at Infotrust.





In this edition of Cyber Strategy Brief for iTnews, Suto explains how the traditional separation between infrastructure teams and cybersecurity teams is beginning to break down as organisations confront a more complex threat landscape.

According to Suto, many businesses are recognising that managing infrastructure without considering cyber risk can create gaps that attackers can exploit.

“The distinction between infrastructure and cyber has to start to merge,” he says. “Having separateinfrastructure service providers and a cyber provider opens up the commercial risk around gaps.”

The rapid adoption of cloud platforms, new digital services and emerging technologies is also increasing operational complexity for IT teams.

As organisations deploy new systems at speed, Suto says many are losing the ability to maintain a clear baseline across their environments.

“With such rapid change and adoption of IT systems and solutions, organisations can lose that sense of systems thinking,” he says.

At the same time, spending priorities are shifting. While overall IT budgets may not be growing significantly, Suto says investment is increasingly moving toward cybersecurity and AI capabilities.

This shift is putting pressure on traditional managed service providers that focus primarily on infrastructure without offering integrated cyber capabilities.

For Suto, the future lies in bringing these disciplines together to give organisations a clearer view of risk across their entire technology environment.

For more insights, watch the full Cyber Strategy Brief conversation in the video above.

Visit infotrust at www.infotrust.com.au