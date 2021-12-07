How Dell Precision is bringing ambitious AI initiatives to life

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) are revolutionising operational capabilities for critical industries, including the health, energy, agriculture, finance, and manufacturing sectors. And while the most advanced AI models are experiencing exponential growth, the technology required to run them is shrinking.

Many businesses are developing cutting-edge AI initiatives that no longer require a supercomputer, but can instead run on powerful workstations, particularly at the network edge.

Workstations offer significant cost benefits for AI development and deployment. They can eliminate the need to negotiate server time and provide GPU acceleration the likes of which may not be available in an organisation’s data centre.

How Dell is empowering data scientists

Dell's wide range of Precision workstations contains the latest technological advances that support various levels of AI development and deployment.

Reliable Memory Technology Pro (RMT Pro)

Dell's Reliable Memory Technology Pro is designed to maximise uptime and works with ECC memory to correct and eliminate errors in real time by preventing 'bad memory' from being accessed again even as the RAM remains in full use.

Once the system has been rebooted, RTM Pro isolates the faulty memory area, concealing it from the OS, preventing ongoing crashes and providing significant productivity increases for scientists and developers.

Dell Optimizer

Dell Optimizer for Precision ensures the workstations run at the fastest speed possible by automatically adjusting the system settings to meet the needs of the application, improving productivity and operational capabilities. The Dell Optimizer contains the most up-to-date NVIDIA Quadro GPUs, NVIDIA GPU-accelerated Data Science Software stack and the latest Intel Xeon CPUs.

Dell Precision workstations support the AI evolution that is transforming critical industries and how they deliver goods and services with technology that is optimised for performance, reliability, and user experience, empowering data scientists and developers to focus on their most vital, mission-critical work.