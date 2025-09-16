From records to real-time: why systems of engagement matter

By

Too often, strategy lives on spreadsheets and PowerPoints: static records that give leaders snapshots, not the full picture.

Dean Swan, Vice President and General Manager of monday.com in APJ, says it’s a model that keeps organisations looking in the rear-view mirror.


“On a very regular basis, I see companies spending huge amounts of time every month or every quarter compiling reports and updates just to tell leaders where things are up to,” Swan says. “It frames everything as a static, system-of-record scenario.”

Turning engagement into advantage

The shift, Swan argues, is towards building a “system of engagement:” one where strategy is embedded in the work itself and progress is visible in real time. That way, bottlenecks and resource constraints don’t sit buried for weeks before surfacing.

“When leaders gain that visibility, they can understand where things are getting stuck, catch misalignment much earlier, and make smarter, faster decisions to support their teams,” he says. “That’s really powerful in terms of driving the whole organisation forward.”

Transparency, alignment, and speed

Swan points to resource planning and foresight as two of the biggest benefits. With real-time insights, leaders can see which teams are overloaded, anticipate constraints, and balance workloads before deadlines are at risk.

“The most important thing for many leaders is there are fewer surprises,” Swan explains. “You understand ahead of the curve what corrective action is needed so you can keep things moving and move a lot faster as an organisation.”

From static to dynamic

For Swan, this isn’t just about reporting more efficiently; it’s about transforming how strategy is executed. “In one connected platform, you can drive strategy through to execution, with transparency across every function and department,” he says.

And with technology like AI and automation now part of the mix, the potential only grows. “We’re enabling teams to surface risks earlier, automate grunt work, and focus on what’s most impactful,” Swan says. “Ultimately, we’re helping organisations move from strategy as a record to strategy as a living system of engagement.”

To learn more please visit https://monday.com/enterprise-agile

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
mondaycompartner content

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

APT Travel Group grows online sales 175% with Contentful-powered digital transformation

APT Travel Group grows online sales 175% with Contentful-powered digital transformation
5G Connectivity: Powering Extreme Sports Through Unmatched Wireless WAN Reliability

5G Connectivity: Powering Extreme Sports Through Unmatched Wireless WAN Reliability
Australia&#8217;s AI adopters are leaning on visibility-driven architectures to realise value

Australia’s AI adopters are leaning on visibility-driven architectures to realise value
You can't outsource risk, warns Brennan's cyber chief

You can't outsource risk, warns Brennan's cyber chief
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?