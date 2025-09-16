From records to real-time: why systems of engagement matter

Dean Swan, Vice President and General Manager of monday.com in APJ, says it’s a model that keeps organisations looking in the rear-view mirror.





“On a very regular basis, I see companies spending huge amounts of time every month or every quarter compiling reports and updates just to tell leaders where things are up to,” Swan says. “It frames everything as a static, system-of-record scenario.”

Turning engagement into advantage

The shift, Swan argues, is towards building a “system of engagement:” one where strategy is embedded in the work itself and progress is visible in real time. That way, bottlenecks and resource constraints don’t sit buried for weeks before surfacing.

“When leaders gain that visibility, they can understand where things are getting stuck, catch misalignment much earlier, and make smarter, faster decisions to support their teams,” he says. “That’s really powerful in terms of driving the whole organisation forward.”

Transparency, alignment, and speed

Swan points to resource planning and foresight as two of the biggest benefits. With real-time insights, leaders can see which teams are overloaded, anticipate constraints, and balance workloads before deadlines are at risk.

“The most important thing for many leaders is there are fewer surprises,” Swan explains. “You understand ahead of the curve what corrective action is needed so you can keep things moving and move a lot faster as an organisation.”

From static to dynamic

For Swan, this isn’t just about reporting more efficiently; it’s about transforming how strategy is executed. “In one connected platform, you can drive strategy through to execution, with transparency across every function and department,” he says.

And with technology like AI and automation now part of the mix, the potential only grows. “We’re enabling teams to surface risks earlier, automate grunt work, and focus on what’s most impactful,” Swan says. “Ultimately, we’re helping organisations move from strategy as a record to strategy as a living system of engagement.”

