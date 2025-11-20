Delivering Compliance, Continuity and Cost Efficiency with Windows 365 and Nerdio

For cubesys, the answer lies in Windows 365 and Nerdio: both technologies that combine cloud security, automation, and AI to simplify endpoint management while meeting the most stringent regulatory standards.





“Windows 365 gives our clients secure, compliant access to sensitive workloads — the data never leaves Microsoft Cloud,” Shabaz Darr, the Senior Cloud Consultant, Microsoft MVP in AVD, and Nerdio NVP at cubesys, said. “That’s critical for compliance and resilience, particularly in industries governed by frameworks like HIPAA and ISO 27001.”

cubesys has led major deployments across finance and healthcare, helping clients achieve greater business continuity and cost efficiency. In one example, a financial services organisation successfully migrated 500 users to Windows 365 in under four weeks. Leveraging Nerdio Manager for Enterprise, cubesys delivered a 40 per cent reduction in endpoint-management overhead and zero downtime, while improving the client’s compliance posture through centralised control and governance.

The company’s differentiation lies in its deep Microsoft alignment and automation-first mindset. With multiple Microsoft and Nerdio MVPs on the team, and the only two Nerdio MVPs in the Asia-Pacific region, cubesys combines technical depth with delivery speed.

Looking ahead, cubesys sees AI-driven automation as the next evolution in endpoint management. By dynamically optimising resources based on usage patterns, enterprises are realising cost savings of up to 60 per cent while minimising downtime and accelerating migrations.

For organisations navigating complex compliance and hybrid-work demands, cubesys is proving that secure, intelligent, and automated cloud solutions are both possible and comfortably achievable.