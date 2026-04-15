Cyber resilience rises up the board agenda as attacks intensify: Infotrust

“Cybersecurity is not something you can completely outsource,” says Julian Challingsworth, MD and CEO of Infotrust. “It’s really a board-level responsibility.”





In this edition of Cyber Strategy Brief for iTnews, Challingsworth explains how the conversation around cyber risk is evolving as Australian organisations face a more complex threat landscape.

According to Challingsworth, the traditional focus on preventing every possible attack is giving way to a more realistic approach centred on organisational resilience, ensuring businesses can handle incidents and recover quickly when breaches occur.

“We support organisations across the full spectrum of their security requirements,” he says. “But the real focus now is helping them build resilience so that if they ever do have an incident, they can recover quickly.”

Challingsworth also points to a growing interest in sovereign cyber capability, particularly among government agencies and critical infrastructure operators.

With many cybersecurity providers now owned by global firms, some organisations are placing greater value on locally governed security partners that understand Australia’s regulatory environment and threat landscape.

“It’s not just about where your data is stored,” Challingsworth says. “It’s also about leadership, investment decisions and understanding the local requirements.”

At the same time, he says boards are becoming far more sophisticated in how they approach cyber risk.

Where cybersecurity was once seen as a specialised technical issue, it is now firmly part of boardroom discussions about risk, resilience and organisational readiness.

“The maturity and understanding of boards has increased significantly,” he says. “The conversation has shifted from fear of a breach to deeper questions about whether organisations are prepared to respond.”

For more insights, watch the full Cyber Strategy Brief conversation in the video above.

Visit infotrust at www.infotrust.com.au