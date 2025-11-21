Collaboration is Key in the Age of AI

By
Follow google news

For Vibhuti Sinha, Chief Product Officer at Saviynt, the rise of artificial intelligence represents something substantial and consequential: A collective turning point that demands partnership, resilience, and shared responsibility.

“This is as big as the internet revolution,” he said. “And this is not something that a group of engineers can change or transform the organisation by themselves.”


Building resilience through alignment

Sinha said true resilience starts with leadership alignment and investment. “Is your leadership aligned with what’s coming your way, and are they motivated for making investments in people, process and technology?” he asked. “The alignment with the board, how well that alignment is, will play a very key role on how resilient you're going to be.”

Equally important, he said, is developing talent. “Getting the right people who are adept, who are very well versed with this technology, is very rare,” Sinha said. “The only way to do that is start promoting, start gearing up and start nurturing the talent in the organisation. Hiring a few experts and then ensuring that the rest of the organisation follows through is a key step.”

A call for shared responsibility

The rise of AI, Sinha stresses, demands collaboration. “One of the things that really resonated at Unlock 2025 is that everybody is very keen to learn, collaborate and share. Especially in the rise of AI and how identity is going to play a very big role.”

He recalls one conversation that perfectly captured this mindset: “A CISO recently said to me that his organisation did not have the specific skillsets they knew they needed, and that we would have to hold their hands through it. My response to him was that we have to hold hands of each other, as we are all learning.”

Setting guardrails for the future

As global regulatory frameworks evolve, from Europe’s risk-tiered model to the United States’ state-driven complexity, Sinha urges international cooperation. “AI ethics isn’t just about compliance,” he said. “It’s about constant monitoring, transparency, and teaching the next generation to build responsibly.”

For builders and innovators, his message is clear: there’s never been a better time to create—but with great power comes great responsibility.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
partner contentsaviynt

Sponsored Whitepapers

Make cloud predictable again
Make cloud predictable again
Cut through the SASE confusion
Cut through the SASE confusion
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report

Events

Most Read Articles

Cyber stands at a critical point with the rise of agentic AI

Cyber stands at a critical point with the rise of agentic AI
Suntory Oceania&#8217;s $30 million IT transformation powers carbon-neutral multi beverage facility

Suntory Oceania’s $30 million IT transformation powers carbon-neutral multi beverage facility
What does it mean to be &#8216;AI ready&#8217;?

What does it mean to be ‘AI ready’?
Inside the API-First Shift Reshaping Enterprise Platforms

Inside the API-First Shift Reshaping Enterprise Platforms
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?