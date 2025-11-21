Collaboration is Key in the Age of AI

“This is as big as the internet revolution,” he said. “And this is not something that a group of engineers can change or transform the organisation by themselves.”





Building resilience through alignment

Sinha said true resilience starts with leadership alignment and investment. “Is your leadership aligned with what’s coming your way, and are they motivated for making investments in people, process and technology?” he asked. “The alignment with the board, how well that alignment is, will play a very key role on how resilient you're going to be.”

Equally important, he said, is developing talent. “Getting the right people who are adept, who are very well versed with this technology, is very rare,” Sinha said. “The only way to do that is start promoting, start gearing up and start nurturing the talent in the organisation. Hiring a few experts and then ensuring that the rest of the organisation follows through is a key step.”

A call for shared responsibility

The rise of AI, Sinha stresses, demands collaboration. “One of the things that really resonated at Unlock 2025 is that everybody is very keen to learn, collaborate and share. Especially in the rise of AI and how identity is going to play a very big role.”

He recalls one conversation that perfectly captured this mindset: “A CISO recently said to me that his organisation did not have the specific skillsets they knew they needed, and that we would have to hold their hands through it. My response to him was that we have to hold hands of each other, as we are all learning.”

Setting guardrails for the future

As global regulatory frameworks evolve, from Europe’s risk-tiered model to the United States’ state-driven complexity, Sinha urges international cooperation. “AI ethics isn’t just about compliance,” he said. “It’s about constant monitoring, transparency, and teaching the next generation to build responsibly.”

For builders and innovators, his message is clear: there’s never been a better time to create—but with great power comes great responsibility.