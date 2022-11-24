Citizen-centric technology is the key to delivering world-leading digital government

The Australian government has a vision to be one of the top three digital governments in the world by 2025. To reach that goal, it earmarked over a billion dollars in the recent Federal Budget as it aims to be a world leader in digital service delivery. Successfully achieving that objective will require a strong focus that homes in on the customer - whether they are an internal staff member using a back-office application or a private citizen accessing a government service; And that needs to be delivered securely through platforms that meet customers where they are, when they need them, through the platforms they want to use.

Murray Rosa, the Executive General Manager for Strategic Sales at ASG Group says ASG has helped clients right across Australia deliver successful digital transformation projects across many different government and industry verticals. Off the back of the pandemic, Rosa says there has been an increase in the uptake of technologies for collaboration, as well as significant investments in cloud to support better ways of working and innovation for the future.

As governments move towards a cloud first strategy and ways of working that depend on seamless collaboration, Rosa says one of the most obvious challenges is data security and protection.

“The need to share data and processes across all departments, agencies and private organisations is critical but it also opens organisations up to greater cyber risks.

With cloud, whilst it is nothing new, many government agencies are still sitting on legacy infrastructure and applications which makes this transition at times difficult and complicated.”

Rosa says ASG recognises the need, especially in Government, for strong capability and skillsets that aren’t just focused on technology implementation and processes, but also design, integrations, security, ongoing improvement, and most importantly, people.

Rosa calls this a “full end to end digital transformation with a customer centric approach.”

“This approach means creating seamless experiences that can adapt to the citizen’s needs. For example, this means using platforms, typically delivered through cloud services using new technologies, that support clients whether they are using a mobile app, desktop web browser or some other tool,” says Rosa.

For large organisations at the state and federal level, there is a level of complexity to digital transformation that requires a large IT Team, along with various specialised skill sets. Sometimes that means working with a consortium of partners.

“We recently secured a very large strategic government contract with our consortium partners, which spans a 10-year term and in excess of $500M in value,” says Rosa. “The success of that program isn’t solely delivered by ASG. We work with our partners to ensure the customer has access to the best experts in a range of fields.”

As the federal and state governments across Australia look for new ways to deliver services across digital that don’t just meet, but exceed expectations, it is critical that they engage with experienced partners who can guide and support them along every step of their digital transformation journey.

Achieving digital transformation success is about linking the technology with outcomes and working with partners that can deliver an optimised user experience centred on the customer and which provides a secure and frictionless interface with government.

“The bottom line is that there are many companies who can implement technology – like Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and many companies can migrate workloads to the cloud and uplift security.

Some will say they do it faster and cheaper than others, but what you need to look out for is how much emphasis they place on adoption.

That’s why at ASG, alongside all of our technology experts, Human Centred Design and Change Management are baked into all of our engagements to ensure that customer need drives innovation, and our customers don’t just get changes to their technology environments, they get genuine benefits and return on investment.