Bridging the gap between ambition and action.

“Strategy typically breaks down because it doesn’t leave the boardroom,” Swan says. “We see this gap between strategy and execution, and it often comes down to three things: a lack of visibility into the company’s goals; a lack of ownership over the work that drives those goals; and a lack of transparency about where teams are getting stuck.”





Turning plans into frontline action

The pressure on leaders has never been greater. From economic volatility and geopolitical tension to rapid technological shifts and the growing expectation to “do more with less,” the runway for delivering results is shrinking.

In this environment, Swan says leaders must set a tight focus. “Have very clear objectives and goals, and get focused. Too often, we fall into the trap of trying to drive too many things at once,” he says.

That focus must be backed by clarity around who owns each initiative, visibility into progress, and real-time reporting that helps leaders make faster, smarter decisions. “Everything you’re working on should have a name attached to it,” Swan explains. “Accountability drives outcomes.”

Why ‘less is more’ with OKRs

That’s why monday.com has embraced Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) as a framework for making strategy stick. For Swan, the lesson has been to keep it lean.

“Instead of chasing 30 or 40 objectives, boil it down to three to five meaningful ones that will really move the needle,” he says. “Then break those into projects and initiatives that connect directly to day-to-day work.”

Just as important, he adds, is staying flexible. “The environment is dynamic, so don’t be too rigid. Revisit your goals, have retrospectives, and be ready to adjust. And have the transparency, and the courage, to talk about what’s not going well, where you need help, and where you need more resources.”

Execution as the driver of results

For Swan, execution is not the afterthought to strategy — it’s the proof point. “Strategy only works when it’s owned, visible, and adaptable,” he says. “Execution isn’t the final step. If anything, it’s the real driver of results.”

