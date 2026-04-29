Always-on defence becomes critical as AI accelerates cyber threats: Infotrust

“Attackers have access to the same AI tools and technologies that we use to defend ourselves,” says Simon McKay, CEO of Cyber at Infotrust.





In this edition of Cyber Strategy Brief for iTnews, McKay explains how the cyber threat landscape has evolved over the past two decades, and why organisations must rethink how they monitor and defend their environments.

According to McKay, while the volume and sophistication of cyber threats has steadily increased over the years, the most significant shift now is the speed and efficiency with which attackers can operate.

“What’s really changing is the speed and efficiency with which bad actors can work,” he says.

The growing use of automation and AI is enabling attackers to launch campaigns faster and at greater scale, forcing organisations to strengthen their detection and response capabilities.

“It’s always been a game of cops and robbers,” McKay says. “The attackers are constantly innovating.”

To counter this, organisations must move beyond periodic security checks and embrace continuous monitoring across their digital environments, he argues.

“What it means in practical terms is continuous monitoring and protection of the network, the users and the endpoints,” McKay says.

This approach ensures organisations have the best chance of detecting suspicious activity early and responding quickly when incidents occur.

For McKay, the shift toward always-on cyber defence reflects a broader change in how organisations view cybersecurity, from a technical function managed by IT teams to a strategic capability that underpins business resilience.

For more insights, watch the full Cyber Strategy Brief conversation in the video above.

Visit infotrust at www.infotrust.com.au