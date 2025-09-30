AI is everywhere but who's accountable?

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in nearly every sector, experts warn that the pace of adoption has far outstripped the development of governance.

While 90 per cent of companies worldwide now use AI tools, only 18% have implemented safeguards to ensure ethical and secure use. Our team had a conversation with Marcus Bause, VP of Product at PeopleCert, a global leader in professional certification.


He says the solution lies in service management frameworks like ITIL 4, which empowers companies to manage their AI implementation.

“AI is changing every job, every activity,” says Bause. “But I would say it's very dangerous to use it without having the controls in place.”

He says AI experimentation without guardrails invites risk - human managers must realise they are accountable for decisions delegated to AI.

“To avoid risk, governance must be built into every layer of AI deployment,” Bause says.

Lumify Work (formerly DDLS Training) is PeopleCert's largest regional training partner offering ITIL® 4 training that manages the AI risk. Iain Morrison is a senior Technical Instructor and ITIL Master at Lumify Work.

“Given that rapid rate of change, Lumify Work is in a great position to be up to date with training. But also, we're a Platinum Partner with PeopleCert.

“ITIL gives you a framework within which you're getting great advice based on best practice from around the world. We have that inside track in a sense that we are hearing what's happening.”

He says moving beyond ITIL Foundation level towards a Master adds “colour, context and depth” to your knowledge.

“What you then look at is creating stakeholder value with a CDS (Create, Deliver and Support) course showing you how to create the products that contribute to those services.”

Fred Caranese, ITIL Product Lead at Lumify Work, says ITIL is not just for IT service management, it’s embedded in healthcare, education, transport, and more.

“We have an extensive range of training courses not just in ITIL as a service management framework but also where ITIL can be used to supplement other training.”

To learn more please visit https://link.lumifygroup.com/lumifyworkitil


