State of Security 2026: Zero Trust

More of a philosophy than a platform or product, zero trust has quickly become the model from which cyber professionals are building their architectures.

Its spread has been rapid, with Gartner estimating that as of 2024, 63 percent of organisations worldwide had begun implementing a zero-trust strategy.

At its core, zero trust assumes no device or user is trusted by default, and requires continuous, multi-dimensional verification.

Achieving this vision is easier said than done, with Gartner estimating that by 2026 only 10 percent of larger enterprises globally would have a mature and measurable zero trust program in place. The path to maturity is also not an easy one, with Gartner reporting that 35 percent of organisations had encountered a failure that disrupted their zero-trust implementation.

That gap between ambition and execution is driving significant investment. Mordor Intelligence has estimated that the zero trust security market was expected to grow from US$41.72 billion ($59.87 billion) in 2025 to US$48.43 billion ($69.50 billion) in 2026, on its way to US$102.01 billion ($146.39 billion) by 2031.

According to Forrester senior analyst Tope Olufon, spending is concentrating in three primary areas.

The first is identity and access control, where organisations are investing in strong authentication, device posture validation, identity governance, and continuous authorisation. The second is network access transformation, as organisations replace virtual private networks with zero trust network access (ZTNA) and identity-aware access brokers, while the third is telemetry, analytics, and policy enforcement, which is driving consolidation across endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms.

“In APAC, regulatory pressure across financial services, government, and critical infrastructure is accelerating movement toward identity centric security models and stronger device trust enforcement,” Olufon said.

Operational realities are also shaping investment patterns. The need to bring multiple capabilities into a coherent framework is pushing organisations toward integrated security platforms, with the aim of achieving consistent policy enforcement, reduced integration overhead, and simpler operating models.

“That said, most large enterprises still run hybrid architectures,” he said.

“Core controls such as identity, endpoint, and access are often platform-based, while specialist tools remain for areas like identity governance, cloud security posture management, or advanced analytics.

“In practice, the direction is toward fewer, more tightly integrated control planes, rather than large collections of loosely connected point products.”

However, overcommitting to a single vendor introduces the risk of coverage gaps. While no single platform can yet deliver the full set of capabilities required for zero trust maturity, organisations must balance platform adoption with best-of-breed tools, making interoperability and layered architectures essential.

While most organisations are still working their way towards zero trust maturity, the goalposts are also constantly shifting.

Olufon highlighted several newer components of a zero-trust platform that were becoming indispensable, including the ability to perform non-human identity governance in an increasingly agentic world, and the need for identity threat detection and response,

“As identity becomes the control plane for zero trust, protecting it from credential theft, privilege abuse, and directory compromise is increasingly critical,” he said.