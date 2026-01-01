State of Security 2026: XDR

The emergence of extended detection and response (XDR) platforms was a direct response to the need to correlate a growing volume of security telemetry across endpoints, cloud, identity, and networks, and the recognition that doing so through the addition of discrete tools would create an unsustainable management overhead.

In 2026, that requirement has hardened into expectation. Security teams increasingly want a single system that sees everything, connects everything, and responds in a unified manner.

According to Gartner research vice president Craig Lawson, one of the defining characteristics of the XDR market today is the continued blurring of boundaries around where XDR begins and ends, as capabilities traditionally delivered through discrete cybersecurity tools, including endpoint detection and response, network security, and SIEM, are incorporated into XDR platforms.

“When you look at threat detection and incident response, it’s a process or a capability involving people, process and technology,” Lawson said.

“It could be a SIEM, it could be an XDR, it could be an EDR - they all sit under the process of how we get better at threat detection and incident response. It’s more of a mindset change – how do we, in a multidisciplinary way, detect threats better and respond and contain them more effectively?

“A lot of the outcomes that we originally defined in XDR – a cloud scale centralised data lake, advanced analytics, better orchestration and automation – they are absolutely key battleground features.”

As XDR platforms have become more comprehensive, they have also driven a sharp increase in the volume of security data, compounding the challenge of how that data is analysed and acted on.

“We always tend to have more data than we can process, we pay a lot for it, and we tend not to have enough people,” Lawson said.

That tension is now driving the next phase of XDR’s evolution: the integration of artificial intelligence to make sense of that data, and to act on it at speed.

“These platforms are helping to address that in meaningful ways,” Lawson said.

“Built-in agentic AI is going to help with a lot of the operationalisation of security processes … and a lot more automation and orchestration is being delivered through that.”

But while AI is helping to operationalise XDR, it is also reshaping the environment those platforms are designed to protect.

As organisations adopt SaaS platforms and embed AI into their operations, the nature of threat detection and response is shifting beyond the environments that traditional tools were designed to secure. Security teams are being forced to rethink how they detect and respond to threats in SaaS applications and AI-driven systems, where endpoint-centric approaches offer limited visibility.

At the same time, attackers are increasingly exploiting identity rather than infrastructure, using valid credentials, session tokens, and misconfigurations to move through environments undetected.

This is driving the rise of identity threat detection and response (ITDR), which focuses on detecting and responding to attacks that target identities rather than systems.

Together, these shifts reflect a broader move towards zero trust architectures, where identity, visibility, and continuous verification replace the traditional network perimeter. Over time, ITDR may become a critical layer within XDR platforms, with identity acting as the primary control point for detection and response.

AI is also becoming part of that attack surface. As SaaS platforms embed AI into their core functionality, organisations are facing a proliferation of autonomous agents operating across their environments.

For security teams, the challenge is no longer just visibility of users and systems, but visibility of what those agents are doing, and what they have access to.

Despite these developments, organisations still face a familiar constraint: how to add capability without adding complexity.

“Buyers will always want fewer vendors, not more,” Lawson said.