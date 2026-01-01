State of Security 2026: Identity & Access Management

If identity is the new firewall, it explains why the research company Forrester estimates the market for identity and access management (IAM) products will grow by 15.3 percent each year to rise from US$13.5 billion ($19.4 billion) in 2024 to reach US$27.5 billion ($39.5 billion) by 2029.

According to Forrester, that growth is coming from five specific segments, being traditional workforce IAM (WIAM), customer IAM (CIAM), privilege identity management (PIM), authentication, and authorisation management.

Of these, workforce identity management will continue to account for more than half of all spending, rising from US$7.9 billion in 2024 to US$15.6 billion ($22.4 billion) in 2029.

According to Forrester senior analyst Meng Liu, the growth in investment in IAM across APAC has been driven by the need to deliver secure, seamless digital experiences for both customers and employees.

“Over 70 percent of security decision-makers in the region plan to increase spending on CIAM and WIAM,” Liu said.

He said this push was being fuelled by four key trends. The first of these related to IAM investments, and was driven by a race to enhance digital onboarding and customer trust.

The second related more to WIAM and resulted from accelerated cloud and hybrid migrations. A growing reliance on third-party ecosystems was also creating an urgent need for simplified and robust sign-on solutions for employees, while fragmented regulatory environments across the region meant organisations were seeking uniform compliance within their operating markets.

Furthermore, he said IAM was now recognised as being central to enabling Zero Trust strategies, enforcing least-privilege access, and ensuring compliance.

One of the key developments within IAM is the evolution of the identification methods used. According to Liu, use of passwordless authentication has been growing steadily, as has the use of biometrics. He said these methods suited mobile-first, tech-forward consumers in APAC, with 70 per cent viewing biometric methods such as palm or facial recognition as more secure than traditional PINs.

Meng added that phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) techniques, such as FIDO2 passkeys and hardware tokens, were also seeing rapid adoption, particularly in workforce IAM.

“Single sign-on has become table stakes for delivering frictionless cross-platform experiences, while decentralized digital identity is emerging as a privacy-first alternative to centralized identity providers,” he said.

The demand for IAM services was also being quickly reshaped by the adoption of AI agents and machine identities, as their users learned the risk inherent in allowing non-authenticated agents to access systems.

According to Liu, the explosion of cloud-native apps, APIs, and IoT devices meant machine identities now represented one of the fastest-growing attack surfaces.

“Within APAC, firms are investing in machine identity management to secure non-human accounts, rotate credentials, and monitor machine-to-machine interactions - extending Zero Trust to digital agents,” he said.

The rapid maturing of AI was also causing significant headaches for users of some traditional IAM techniques, with highly realistic deepfakes becoming a more common attack technique. However, many organisations appeared uncertain how to defend against this technique, or whether they needed to.

Meng said that Forrester research showed that while 74 per cent of APAC organisations were concerned about deepfake-related financial fraud and impersonation, fewer than 30 per cent were using AI tools to detect it.

“To mitigate this risk, firms should implement liveness detection in authentication workflows, deploy deepfake detection AI, and update incident response plans to include synthetic media scenarios,” he said.

“In short, IAM in APAC is no longer just a security function—it’s a business enabler. Organisations that align IAM with customer experience, AI governance, and fraud prevention will be best positioned to thrive in the region’s dynamic digital landscape.”