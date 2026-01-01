State of Security 2026: Data Security

The rapid rise of AI has renewed focus on securing the asset that powers it – data.

As organisations race to operationalise AI using proprietary information, many are finding that existing governance, classification, and access controls were never designed for AI-era workloads.

While AI is not the only driver of data security trends, it is the most prominent, and its risks are emerging on multiple fronts. Principle among these is the potential for employees to upload sensitive information into unsecured public AI services, creating a growing problem in the form of “shadow AI”.

At the same time, internal AI systems can expose sensitive data when weak governance models allow AI tools to access information outside normal privilege boundaries. The rapid pace at which software vendors are embedding generative AI capabilities into existing platforms has only accelerated this challenge.

The result is an increased risk that personally identifiable information (PII), intellectual property, and commercially sensitive information can be exposed, misused, or unintentionally leaked into public or third-party environments.

According to Gartner, cybersecurity leaders are increasingly adopting layered defence strategies that combine cross-functional governance, stronger data classification and labelling, updated third-party risk management, and organisation-wide education programs.

AI is not the only reason why data security procedures are gaining attention, with regulators increasingly stepping in to ensure the privacy of citizen’s data is protected.

Over the past decade, regulators globally have taken an interventionist stance on data handling failures, most notably through the European Union’s GDPR regime, but also through the increasingly assertive enforcement posture of the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

These pressures are driving investment into a new generation of data security technologies.

Data security posture management (DSPM) platforms combine discovery, classification, monitoring, and risk assessment capabilities to help organisations better understand where sensitive information resides, how it is being used, and how it may be exposed – including within AI environments. Virtue Market Research projects the DSPM market will grow from US$2.0 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2025 to US$10.4 billion ($14.6 billion) by 2030.

At the same time, the continued migration of enterprise workloads and associated data into cloud environments has accelerated adoption of cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs). CNAPP platforms consolidate multiple cloud security capabilities into a unified framework for securing, monitoring, and governing modern application and data environments. According to Grand View Research, the CNAPP market is projected to grow from US$13.9 billion ($19.5 billion) in 2023 to US$38.0 billion ($53.8 billion) by 2030.

Yet even as organisations improve visibility and governance, a longer-term challenge is beginning to emerge: the arrival of “Q-Day”, the point at which sufficiently advanced quantum computers could break many widely used public-key cryptographic systems.

The concern stems from the ability of quantum systems to rapidly solve mathematical problems that underpin conventional encryption, particularly integer factorisation and discrete logarithms. While post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is being developed to resist these attacks, it cannot protect information that has already been harvested and stored by threat actors in anticipation of future quantum capabilities.

Even then, encryption leaves another critical gap, as most security models protect information while it is stored or transmitted, but not while it is actively being processed.

This is driving growing interest in so-called ‘confidential computing’, which uses hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs) to isolate workloads and protect information during computation. Chip level technology and confidential virtual machine offerings from major cloud providers are increasingly being adopted for highly regulated and sensitive workloads.

Taken together, these trends point to a fundamental shift in how organisations think about data security. Rather than focusing solely on protecting networks and endpoints, security leaders are increasingly being forced to protect data itself across its entire lifecycle: at rest, in transit, and now, even while in use.