State of Security 2026: Cyber Resilience

If modern cyber security doctrines assume breaches are inevitable, organisations must be prepared to respond and recover immediately.

This need has elevated cyber resilience as a core priority, as organisations build capabilities that go beyond detection and response to enable rapid recovery. This represents a clear shift from prevention-focused strategies in favour of managing the impact of incidents.

Cyber resilience describes an organisation’s ability to anticipate, withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents, while still maintaining continuity of critical business operations. In this model, success is measured by how quickly operations are restored and how effectively damage is contained.

The growing importance of cyber resilience was highlighted by Gartner in a December 2025 report (Predicts 2026: Cybersecurity Program Rebrands to Cyber Resilience), which forecast that by 2028 half of all CISOs would formally rebrand their cybersecurity programs as cyber resilience programs. This reflected a broader mandate to ‘minimise business impact and ensure operational continuity in the face of increasingly complex and evolving cyberthreats’.

Writing in the report, Gartner’s senior director for cybersecurity and resilience Arthur Sivanathan said security programs would increasingly prioritise resilience over prevention, focusing on rapid recovery and continuity of essential operations.

“Cybersecurity leaders will increasingly concentrate resources on protecting critical business services, reducing or altogether eliminating resilience investment in nonessential assets to optimise risk management and operational impact,” he said.

“Organisations with mature cyber resilience programs will differentiate themselves in the market by demonstrating a better ability to recover from disruptions than their peers in a world where everyone understands that disruption is inevitable.”

Gartner also predicted that by 2028, 50 per cent of CISOs would be asked to ‘own’ disaster recovery in addition to incident response, reflecting a broader shift in organisational focus.

As a market, cyber resilience spans a range of technologies and practices, from detection and response through to containment and recovery.

Detection capabilities, including endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) continued to grow, with MarketsandMarkets estimating the XDR market to be worth US$30.8 billion ($43.22 billion) by 2030.

Another essential component in cyber resilience is also one of the oldest strategies in cyber defence – backup and recovery. Mordor Intelligence estimated this market to be worth US$10.68 billion ($14.99 billion) in 2025, growing to US$16.86 billion ($23.66 billion) by 2030, while the broader disaster recovery market was expected to be worth US$81.15 billion ($113.88 billion) over the same period, according to Grand View Research.

However, tools alone form only part of the cyber resilience playbook, with Gartner emphasising that achieving resilience required organisations to embed recovery as a core mandate, prioritise critical operations, and adopt sovereignty-aware technology strategies.

This last requirement meant that by 2027, 30 percent of organisations would require comprehensive sovereignty of their cloud security controls to address continued geopolitical turmoil.

Skills shortages would further shape this transition, with Gartner predicting that by 2028, 40 per cent of cybersecurity leaders would streamline resilience efforts to focus primarily on critical business services.

Furthermore, the emphasis on resilience would also bring the need to track appropriate metrics, such as containment times, service availability targets, and recovery objectives.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the focus for security leaders is shifting from protection to continuity. Organisations that embed resilience into their core operations will be better positioned to safeguard value, maintain trust, and sustain performance in the face of constant disruption.