State of Security 2026: Application Security

For decades, application security has provided the necessary friction that prevents coding errors from escalating into systemic risk. But the growing use of AI for accelerating software development is threatening to outpace the controls that organisations traditionally rely on.

The pressure on application security controls is a direct result of software development being one of the areas where AI’s impact has been both most visible and most immediate. How resilient these controls prove to be will depend greatly on the ability of appsec specialists to adapt to this fast changing world.

While the numbers vary between studies, the percentage of code created with AI assistance is growing rapidly. A 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey found 84 percent of respondents were using or planning to use AI tools in their development workflow, with 52 percent reporting it had a positive impact on their productivity. This was despite 46 percent not trusting the accuracy of AI tools, suggesting a gap between increased productivity and confidence in output quality.

This naturally creates a challenge for traditional appsec models, which were designed for environments where code was written by humans at a pace that allowed for staged review, testing, and remediation.

The growing role of AI in code generation however raises risks from hallucinated libraries, credential leakage, reproducibility and audit gaps, and the creation of insecure dependencies at scale.

While in recent years appsec has strived to strength practices by shifting security processes earlier into the development cycle (a process often referred to as ‘shift left’), the requirement today is for appsec to become a continuous, integrated capability that matches development flows.

A key component of this shift is tooling, and it is not surprising to see that AI is offering solutions to its own problems by accelerating changes in the application security market.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI application security market was valued at US$4.47 billion ($20.23 billion) in 2024 and is estimated to grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 21.6 percent to 2030.

This covers a broad range of tools, including AI-enhanced static application security testing (SAST), which analyses source code with increasing contextual awareness, and AI-enhanced dynamic application security testing (DAST), which tests running applications using adaptive, behaviour-driven approaches.

The rapidly increasing use of open-source code within applications is also leading to a rise in the use of AI-driven software composition analysis (SCA) to track dependencies and supply chain risk.

There is also a rapidly emerging requirement for tools that protect AI applications themselves, with Gartner finding that by 2028, at least 50 percent of organisations that operated public-facing AI-enabled applications would use AI application security capabilities to protect them.

Gartner’ recommendation is to invest in solutions that support multiple methods of discovery and can discern between first and third-party AI applications, and for testing to favour tools that provide continuous, adaptive testing and flexible retesting, and that can deliver a superior developer experience.

When it comes to the future of appsec, the challenge is less about whether organisations can secure their applications, and more about whether they can do so at the speed at which they are now being created.