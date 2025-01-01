State of MarTech: Digital Experience

As soon as the marketing world went digital, it was inevitable that the expression ‘customer experience’ would spawn its digital equivalent.

Today digital experience is big business, with Fortune Business Insights estimating its value to be US$5.01 billion ($7.72 billion) this year, growing to US$12.30 billion ($18.96 billion) by 2032. That includes everything that develops, manages, and refines personalised content for customer experiences, from digital channels and campaign tools to the systems that plan and manage them.

The definition of digital experience has evolved as new capabilities have come to market, with the term also covering several other activities such as campaign management and marketing automation.

As marketers have come to care more about reaching prospects and customers with more tailored offers, digital experience has also come to incorporate greater aspects of personalisation, leading it to be tied more closely to first party data management platforms.

The result is a somewhat amorphous concept that defies definition and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Time to get personal

The financial services company Challenger has been on a mission to fast-track maturity of its digital platforms and lift its digital experience, including migration to a cloud-based iteration of its Sitecore-based web presence to streamlined processes and improve opportunities for personalisation. The company has also deployed Salesforce Marketing Cloud to further enhance its personalisation efforts.

“From a marketing perspective I'm wanting to reduce cost to serve and increase efficiency,” said general manager for marketing Carly O’Keefe.

“The main thing customers want is content that's relevant for them at the right time and right place, that they can easily source, and where there's less friction in the journey

“With our martech stack now we're able to automate journeys and optimise while we're in market. What we want, and we’re not there yet, is hyper-personalisation, and we want it to be really easy. What I'm wanting is to come up with personalised journeys based on what someone's done, rather than me needing to automate all the triggers into a workflow.”

This transformation has also seen Challenger invest in new communication capabilities to more effectively reach customers across different media depending on their noted preferences.

“My direction to the team is I want something that will give us results at scale,” O’Keefe said.

“I don't want a little lift – I want to build flagship campaigns that are optimised experiences.”