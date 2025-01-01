State of Data & AI: Security and Privacy

If there was one use case that quickly established the value of generative AI, it was its adoption by cybercriminals.

Not content with simply improving the grammar and spelling in phishing emails, AI has become the basis for industrial level deepfake scam production that Deloitte has estimated to have cost US$12.3 billion ($18.7 billion) globally in 2023, rising to US$27 billion ($41.0 billion) by 2027.

Not surprisingly, many of those same capabilities are also being adopted by organisations that are seeking to protect AI investments, with various AI technologies now deeply embedded into cyber security toolsets.

However, the rapid adoption of AI has also brought its own discreet challenges in terms of ensuring that AI projects are both safe and secure, and not all of them are technical.

Unique challenges

One of the defining traits of AI projects is that they require large volumes of data for training and analysis purposes, which can lead organisation to create data repositories that are attractive targets for cyber criminals.

Another risk is the potential for sensitive data to ‘leak’ through inappropriate handling or training protocols that lead to the sharing of data across platforms.

Issues can also arise from the quality of the training data, especially when that data leads to bias or errors in the output of the AI system. This challenge is exacerbated by the ‘black box’ nature of AI systems, which can make it impossible to determine how the system arrived at a decision.

These are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the security and privacy challenges AI presents, and while none are insurmountable, each requires time and attention to ensure that the positive outcomes of AI investments outweigh the potential downsides.

They also require significant investment in protective systems and processes, with McKinsey & Company estimating the securing of AI projects has become a stand-alone cyber-market segment in its own right, valued at US$122 million ($185.4 million) today and is poised to grow from to US$255 million ($387.5 million) by 2027, as part of a total addressable market estimated to be worth between US$10 billion and US$15 billion.