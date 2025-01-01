State of Data & AI: Scaling AI

Not all organisations find that the path for translating early AI success into repeatable outcomes is an easy one.

The industry is awash with stories of AI projects that have failed to deliver their value expected, with some estimates putting the failure rate as high as 85 percent.

Gartner has predicted that by 2025, 30 percent of generative AI projects will be abandoned after the proof-of-concept stage, due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs, or unclear business value.

Despite this challenge, investment in AI is gathering pace, with a United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report projecting the global AI market will soar from US$189 billion ($287.2 billion) in 2023 to US$4.8 trillion ($7.3 trillion) by 2033 – a 25-fold increase in just a decade.

For executives today, the challenge is to ensure that early enthusiasm and success is translated into ongoing returns. But as many have learned, there is a big difference between running AI in a lab and letting it loose in the real world.

Real world challenges

According to Gartner senior director analyst Tony Zhang, a key challenge comes in the form of the resourcing that is needed to properly support AI at scale. While proof-of-concept implementations can be lightweight in terms of their demands on systems resources, moving AI into production places significant strain on underlying infrastructure.

“Doing a POC is one thing, but if you're moving to production, it's really means another thing,” Zhang said.

“People have realised generative AI requires a lot of effort at the back end. If they don’t have the budget prepared and the processes prepared, they that will probably end up as a failure in the production run.

“And you need to ensure that if anything happens in the production environment in the future that you have a mechanism or process to tackle those issues.”

Another problem arises from the desire to capitalise on early success by rushing proof-of-concept projects into production. Zhang cautioned that the average time needed to translate a proof of concept into a production environment could be around eight to nine months.