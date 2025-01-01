State of Data & AI: Model or Service Selection

When generative AI sprang into prominence in late 2022, it ushered in not just one, but a plethora of new tools, all vying for attention.

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT may have won the initial battle for mindshare, it wasn’t long before tools such as Google’s Gemini, Meta’s LLaMa, Anthropic’s Claude, and others began finding favour.

For would-be users, this sudden emergence of a range of newly minted tools – each with their own specific capabilities – presented additional complications when weighing up what to use as the basis for AI projects.

Weighing up the costs

According to Gartner senior director analyst Tony Zhang, there are numerous criteria by which organisations should assess an AI model.

“Number one will be the capability from those models,” Zhang said.

“The second thing they need to really consider is the cost.”

This first question relates to specific capabilities, such as advanced reasoning capabilities or greater nuance in specific tasks such as coding or summarisation. Some models are also stronger in their abilities to handle different media formats or provide knowledge within specific professional domains.

This second question can be especially important, as costs can vary dramatically based on use cases. While the costs for AI API tokens can seem low at less than US$1 ($1.5) per million tokens for basic or smaller models (with each token consisting of approximately four characters), not all tokens are equal, and they can be used up incredibly quickly if their usage is not carefully managed.

While enterprise licences for models have become common, these also require a degree of sophistication to ensure that organisations scope their requirements appropriately and do not overspend in comparison to what they really need.

Beyond capability and cost, another consideration when choosing a model is whether to run a commercial or open-source model. While the latter option provides more flexibility in terms of where the model can be run, including on private clouds or on-premises infrastructure, it brings associated complications in set up, maintenance and fine tuning, but may also be preferable for organisations seeking a higher degree of security or privacy than commercial cloud-based solutions.

Finally, buyers must consider how their chosen model will interact with their existing application suite and specifically ask whether the native integrations offered by some models offers a compelling advantage.

These choices have been on the mind of Glenn Mason, head of technology, AI, and data at the childhood cancer family support charity Redkite.

“We've been deliberately evaluating AI platforms to ensure they are secure, ethical, and truly integrate with our technology stack,” Mason said.

“It's been about asking tough questions early. Can this platform scale, does it align with values, and will it improve outcome for those families battling childhood cancer who we support?”

Redkite’s AI program is linked to three goals: managing external interaction; driving analysis to understand trends in client needs and impact; and piloting workplace AI to give Redkite’s team more time for meaningful work by taking mundane tasks off their plates.

For Mason, the overriding consideration has been to lay the appropriate groundwork to achieve these goals, rather than to chase the hype.

“ROI at a not-for-profit isn't just about cost savings,” Mason said.