iTnews State of Data & AI Breakfast comes to Sydney this July

Artificial intelligence has rapidly shifted from experimentation to enterprise priority, reshaping how organisations approach data, governance and risk at scale.

As businesses move beyond proofs-of-concept and into enterprise-wide deployment, leaders are increasingly being challenged to balance innovation with compliance, operational readiness and security.

At the same time, the rise of autonomous AI systems and growing scrutiny around data sovereignty are creating new pressures for CIOs, CISOs and digital transformation leaders.

These themes will take centre stage at the upcoming State of Data & AI executive breakfast, hosted by iTnews in partnership with NEXTDC on Wednesday, July 22 at NEXTDC’s S3 Data Centre in Artarmon, Sydney.

Register your interest today.

The breakfast will feature three panel discussions focused on some of the most pressing issues shaping enterprise AI adoption.

The first session, Scaling AI, will examine how organisations are moving beyond pilot programs and isolated use cases to deploy AI initiatives that deliver measurable business value across the enterprise. Discussions will explore operational readiness, infrastructure requirements and the realities of scaling AI in production environments.

The second panel, Agentic AI, will unpack one of the fastest-emerging areas in enterprise technology. As organisations experiment with autonomous AI agents capable of planning tasks, making decisions and interacting with systems independently, leaders are increasingly evaluating how these technologies can enhance productivity, automate workflows and support business operations through multi-agent orchestration.

The final discussion, Data Sovereignty & Compliance, will focus on the growing complexity surrounding enterprise data governance. With evolving privacy obligations, AI regulation and industry compliance requirements, organisations are being forced to reconsider where data resides, how it is governed and how emerging AI initiatives align with regulatory expectations.

Each panel will feature senior technology and security executives alongside sponsor representatives, with opportunities for audience discussion and peer networking throughout the morning.

Featured speakers currently include Iain Hart, Head of Risk Management at Crown Resorts, alongside Velvet-Belle Templeman, Publishing Director at iTnews, with additional speakers to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

State of Data & AI will take place on Wednesday July 22 2026 from 7:45am to 11:00am at NEXTDC’s S3 Data Centre, 2 Broadcast Way, Artarmon NSW.

Registrations are now open, with limited places available for qualified enterprise technology and business leaders. Register your interest today.