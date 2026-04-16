State of Data & AI 2026: Scaling AI

Getting started with AI was the easy part. But for many organisations today, turning their isolated AI experiments into an organisation-wide capability that generates real, ongoing return on investments that can be grown and expanded across the enterprise is proving much harder.

The first wave of AI adoption was defined by experimentation, as organisations trialled chatbots and copilots, developers embraced generative coding tools, and employees discovered ways to improve individual productivity. While many of these initiatives delivered genuine productivity gains, translating those gains into consistent, measurable business outcomes has not been smooth sailing.

The challenge when scaling AI today is how to deploy it consistently enough to deliver enterprise-wide value.

Boston Consulting Group's September 2025 report The Widening AI Value Gap found that only 5 percent of 1,250 companies surveyed worldwide were achieving AI value at scale, despite widespread investment. The report concluded that successful AI scaling depended more on organisational capabilities such as governance, data foundations, operating models, and workforce readiness than on deploying more sophisticated models.

The challenge of scaling AI becomes even more apparent in agentic AI programs. Forrester’s 2026 report The State of Agentic AI reported that despite three quarters of enterprise leaders saying they were adopting agentic AI, only a small minority were running it in meaningful production beyond ‘agent-ish’ chatbots, with true scaled multiagent systems proving rare.

While much of the discussion regarding scaling AI has focused on technologies and foundation models, Gartner's research finds that organisations with successful AI initiatives invested up to four times more in data and analytics foundations, including data quality, governance, AI-ready people, and change management.

The World Economic Forum reached a similar conclusion in its 2025 report AI in Action: Beyond Experimentation to Transform Industry, which found that advancing AI adoption required a mixture of ecosystem capability, organisational trust, self-governance principles, and talent development, backed by appropriate security built on a strong digital core.

Examples of scaled AI implementation do exist, but they are often restricted to specific functions or tasks. Software engineering provides one of the clearest examples of AI successfully embedded at scale, with structured artefacts, established workflows, and continuous review processes making AI easier to integrate.

According to the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 84 percent of software developers now used or planned to use AI tools in their development workflow, with 52 percent reporting a positive impact on productivity. However, only 29 percent of respondents said they trusted AI-generated outputs – highlighting why governance and human oversight remain critical even as AI becomes embedded in software engineering.

Taken together, these findings suggest the barriers to AI scale are now predominantly organisational rather than technical. As foundation models become increasingly capable and widely available, competitive advantage is shifting away from access to AI and towards the governance, data foundations, operating models, and workforce capabilities required to deploy it effectively across the enterprise.

The next phase of scaling enterprise AI is likely to be defined not by the models used, but by the organisational discipline required to convert AI investment into sustained business value.