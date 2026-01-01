State of Data & AI 2026: Data Sovereignty & Compliance

Data sovereignty and compliance have become foundational requirements for enterprise AI, but the challenge facing Australian organisations has evolved well beyond deciding where data should be stored.

The rise of AI has meant organisations are increasingly being judged not by where their data resides, but by how effectively they can demonstrate control over who - and increasingly what - can access it.

At the same time, recent Privacy Act reforms and updated guidance from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) are pushing organisations towards stronger transparency, security, and accountability around personal information, including cross-border disclosure. Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) obligations are also placing greater emphasis on protecting systems holding business-critical data.

Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind said this emphasis on accountability reflected the intent of Australia's privacy framework.

"Data sovereignty is not essential to the Australian privacy framework," she said. "The bar to send data overseas is relatively low. It isn't an object of the legislation that the data should stay in Australia - the object of the legislation is that data is protected wherever it is.

“And there are some not-very onerous obligations on entities to ensure that when they send data overseas it is getting those protections.”

The rise of AI is creating new data flows through prompts, embeddings, logs, model outputs, and agent interactions, requiring organisations to govern not only where data is stored but also how it is retrieved, reused, and shared. That is placing increasing emphasis on identity and access management, with organisations needing to demonstrate least-privilege access and comprehensive audit trails for human and non-human agents.

Kind said this challenge was becoming increasingly complex as more organisations relied on overseas providers and AI platforms, raising questions regarding how Australians could obtain redress when their personal information was shared through complicated international supply chains.

Kind noted that AI was creating additional governance challenges because many organisations no longer fully understood where AI had become embedded within their operations or where it was influencing significant business decisions. That could create compliance challenges when new Privacy Act transparency requirements take effect in December, requiring organisations to disclose certain uses of substantially automated decision-making involving personal information.

However, Kind said many organisations still had significant work to do before they could demonstrate compliance with the Privacy Act. Following a recent compliance sweep of 60 organisations, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner found a large proportion failed to meet basic privacy policy requirements.

"We are starting from a pretty low level," she said.

"What we ultimately want to see is compliance – not having to spend a lot of resource going after non-compliance."

While data sovereignty might not receive the same emphasis in Australia as in Europe or China, most Australian regimes, including the Privacy Act and the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act, require organisations to manage risks associated with offshore storage, cross-border disclosure, and third-party providers. One notable exception is the My Health Records Act 2012, while certain classes of Commonwealth information are also subject to Australian hosting requirements.

For Australian organisations, Kind suggested the challenge was less about keeping all data within national borders and more about demonstrating they understand where it was, who could access it, how it was protected, and how it was being used.

“Australians generally feel that they have very little control over their privacy, and particularly their personal information, and we know that that is getting worse,” Kind said.

“The public attitudes research that we do every three years found something like 86 percent of people said that they are more concerned today about their privacy than they were five years ago.

"We know that trust levels are very, very low and Australians are now facing this impending tsunami of AI.

"It is the regulator's role to intermediate the relationship so that people can feel that they can trust when they use new technologies and hand over their personal information."

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise operations, the emphasis on accountability is only likely to increase. For Australian organisations, the challenge is no longer simply knowing where data resides, but demonstrating they can govern and protect it wherever it is.