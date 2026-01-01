State of Data & AI 2026: Agentic AI

Agentic AI has become the next major focus of enterprise AI adoption in Australia, but while early deployments remain relatively modest, the greater challenge may be ensuring governance keeps pace with rapid growth.

Forrester's The State of Agentic AI in 2026 report found that agentic AI had become technically viable, but most organisations remained far from operational maturity. According to Forrester, the question was no longer whether AI agents work, but whether enterprises had the architecture, governance, and operating model needed to deploy them safely at scale.

Consequently, as organisations move from isolated pilots to fleets of AI agents, governance is emerging as the principal constraint on enterprise adoption.

For now at least, Australian organisations are primarily deploying task-specific agents that operate across defined workflows and enterprise systems. Most deployments remain constrained and heavily governed as organisations address concerns around privacy, security, accountability and business value.

These findings echo those reported by McKinsey & Company in its November 2025 report The state of AI in 2025: Agents, innovation, and transformation, which found that 23 percent of organisations were scaling agentic AI in at least one business function. However, adoption remained concentrated in a handful of use cases, with no individual business function reporting deployment above 10 percent.

That emphasis on governance may become increasingly difficult to maintain as agent adoption accelerates. According to Gartner senior director analyst Anushree Verma, the number of agents in use within Fortune 500 organisations would grow from less than 15 in 2025 to more than 15,000 each by 2028.

“This year we are talking about task-specific agents, which is security operation centre agents, SPLC (software product lifecycle), and negotiation agents,” she said.

“By the end of this decade, we expect a change in the way applications are designed. There is going to be a multi-app orchestration - there is a complete change beginning.”

Verma expected deployment to grow faster than organisations' ability to govern it, although she said maturity was improving.

“In any large organisation, it is a board mandate to look for efficiencies and use cases, and it is democratised to business users as well,” she said.

“Each and every function is looking at how they can use AI and optimise their respective functions, and that is what is escalating this.”

That rapid growth would bring new problems for agentic rollouts, with the most prominent being agent sprawl. This challenge would be heightened by the use of first- and third-party agents, including those added by default into existing software applications.

“There is just no visibility or control over the way things are being run, because it is all very vendor specific, and a CIO doesn’t have that visibility of what other functions are deploying,” Verma said.

Gartner’s own research from 2025 found that just 13 percent of IT application leaders strongly agreed that they had the right governance structures in place to manage agents, with 74 percent stating that AI agents represented a new attack vector into their organisation.

This challenge would be exacerbated by the likelihood that creating AI agents would become easier over time, as staff received more training and the tools themselves became simpler to use.

“Vendors are doing that with vibe coding now - the key thing is who is going to be accountable, and who is going to be governing that,” she asked.

Verma said those organisations that could navigate their way clearly through this rapid change were likely to be those that took a business-led approach to their rollouts, rather than one driven by technology. She added that some suppliers were also taking note of the desire for outcome-based supply models.

“You start your entire agentic projects with business outcomes that you want achieve,” she said. “And that will result into a better, tangible ROI. It also protects the enterprises because they are paying vendors as per the outcomes.”

The next phase of enterprise AI is therefore likely to be defined less by how quickly organisations can build agents than by how effectively they can govern them.

As agent numbers grow from dozens to potentially thousands, clear ownership, visibility, and accountability may prove a greater competitive differentiator than the technology itself.