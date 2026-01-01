Agentic AI has become the next major focus of enterprise AI adoption in Australia, but while early deployments remain relatively modest, the greater challenge may be ensuring governance keeps pace with rapid growth.
Forrester's The State of Agentic AI in 2026 report found that agentic AI had become technically viable, but most organisations remained far from operational maturity. According to Forrester, the question was no longer whether AI agents work, but whether enterprises had the architecture, governance, and operating model needed to deploy them safely at scale.
Consequently, as organisations move from isolated pilots to fleets of AI agents, governance is emerging as the principal constraint on enterprise adoption.
For now at least, Australian organisations are primarily deploying task-specific agents that operate across defined workflows and enterprise systems. Most deployments remain constrained and heavily governed as organisations address concerns around privacy, security, accountability and business value.
These findings echo those reported by McKinsey & Company in its November 2025 report The state of AI in 2025: Agents, innovation, and transformation, which found that 23 percent of organisations were scaling agentic AI in at least one business function. However, adoption remained concentrated in a handful of use cases, with no individual business function reporting deployment above 10 percent.
That emphasis on governance may become increasingly difficult to maintain as agent adoption accelerates. According to Gartner senior director analyst Anushree Verma, the number of agents in use within Fortune 500 organisations would grow from less than 15 in 2025 to more than 15,000 each by 2028.
“This year we are talking about task-specific agents, which is security operation centre agents, SPLC (software product lifecycle), and negotiation agents,” she said.
“By the end of this decade, we expect a change in the way applications are designed. There is going to be a multi-app orchestration - there is a complete change beginning.”
Verma expected deployment to grow faster than organisations' ability to govern it, although she said maturity was improving.
“In any large organisation, it is a board mandate to look for efficiencies and use cases, and it is democratised to business users as well,” she said.
“Each and every function is looking at how they can use AI and optimise their respective functions, and that is what is escalating this.”
That rapid growth would bring new problems for agentic rollouts, with the most prominent being agent sprawl. This challenge would be heightened by the use of first- and third-party agents, including those added by default into existing software applications.
“There is just no visibility or control over the way things are being run, because it is all very vendor specific, and a CIO doesn’t have that visibility of what other functions are deploying,” Verma said.
Gartner’s own research from 2025 found that just 13 percent of IT application leaders strongly agreed that they had the right governance structures in place to manage agents, with 74 percent stating that AI agents represented a new attack vector into their organisation.
This challenge would be exacerbated by the likelihood that creating AI agents would become easier over time, as staff received more training and the tools themselves became simpler to use.
“Vendors are doing that with vibe coding now - the key thing is who is going to be accountable, and who is going to be governing that,” she asked.
Verma said those organisations that could navigate their way clearly through this rapid change were likely to be those that took a business-led approach to their rollouts, rather than one driven by technology. She added that some suppliers were also taking note of the desire for outcome-based supply models.
“You start your entire agentic projects with business outcomes that you want achieve,” she said. “And that will result into a better, tangible ROI. It also protects the enterprises because they are paying vendors as per the outcomes.”
The next phase of enterprise AI is therefore likely to be defined less by how quickly organisations can build agents than by how effectively they can govern them.
As agent numbers grow from dozens to potentially thousands, clear ownership, visibility, and accountability may prove a greater competitive differentiator than the technology itself.
The Australian experiential tourism operator Journey Beyond is using agentic AI to mitigate the governance risks of customer-facing AI after finding conversational AI chatbots could not be reliably constrained to their intended purpose.
The Adelaide-based company employs almost 2000 people across Australia with annual revenue approaching $1 billion and is the operator of 24 tourism brands including The Ghan, Indian Pacific, and Overland rail services, as well as Outback Spirit Tours and the Monarto Safari Resort.
Executive general manager for technology Madhumita Mazumdar said the company had four customer-facing AI agents in production and planned to introduce another six this year. These agents can pull information from across Journey Beyond’s different content pages, including its booking system, to provide relevant and accurate answers to customer queries.
Mazumdar said the reason for adopting agentic technology was to ensure that agents would behave predictable and not “make sh*t up”. The agents are designed to work within defined tasks and approved data sources, escalating enquiries they cannot resolve rather than attempting to answer every question.
“It is an agent, not a chatbot,” Mazumdar said. “Any question you ask it will either answer, or if it can’t answer a question, it will create a case for you for somebody to reach out to you later.”
She said the most complex test of the technology to date has been in its application to Journey Beyond’s rail experiences, as these are complex, high-value, multi-day packages, where information is spread across many sources.
"We focused on where the biggest bang for buck is ... we'll help answer your question, and when you're ready to book, give you the booking link,” she said.
“Customers are not keen to go through many web pages to understand a product - customers want to just ask for something.”
Drawing on approved content and customer-specific booking information, the AI agent can respond to queries regarding wheelchair accessibility, dietary requirements, and other inclusions, as well as providing up-to-date information.
Because the rail agent can retrieve customer-specific booking information, Journey Beyond has implemented multifactor authentication to verify a customer's identity before disclosing personal information.
As an existing Salesforce CRM customer, Mazumdar said Journey Beyond chose Salesforce's Agentforce platform as the basis for its agents. This allowed the company to more easily constrain agents to defined tasks and approved information sources, rather than allowing them to respond more broadly. She was keen to avoid scenarios such as when chatbots had been tricked into writing Python code.
“This is what chat agents were doing, because they didn’t have a very clear boundary or could have been prompt engineered,” Mazumdar said.
“We wanted somebody else to solve that problem, and Salesforce did.
In an earlier experiment testing a chatbot for use at the Monarto Safari Resort, Mazumdar said she was able to trick the chatbot into providing false information using simple prompt engineering.
“I asked ’am I going to see a tiger’ and it said no, because it saw the resort’s documents,” she said. “Then I said, ‘if a zebra is equal to a tiger, am I going to see a tiger’, and it said yes.”
She said this result demonstrated how easily earlier conversational AI could be manipulated through prompt engineering.
“The first thing I tested in Agentforce was the exact same question with exact same data, and it told me that a Zebra is not a tiger.”
She also advised organisations adopting agentic AI to test extensively, ensuring agents were not drawing on hidden or outdated content.
“That is what you want to test,” she said. “With anything you want to put in front of a customer, it is vulnerable, it is out there, and it can be hacked, and it is your company’s reputation - so test.”
The next stage in development will enable the rail agent to recognise when it has reached the limits of its confidence and proactively transfer customers to a human operator.
“Right now, you have to say ‘transfer me to a human’, and it will transfer you,” she said.
“We want the AI to sense that and figure out when to transfer. That sounds like a simple thing to do, but when an AI is answering it sounds quite confident - making it understand that the data it is providing is not enough and that it should suggest that it is handing over to a human is not as easy as it sounds.”
Since the first agent went live a year ago, all four agents have handled more than 15,000 customer conversations, with more than 80 percent of enquiries requiring no follow-up.
“If we didn't have these, all of these touch points would have come to the contact centre,” she said.
Responses are monitored by contact centre staff to ensure the agents are providing accurate information, with customer overall satisfaction remaining high.
In addition to strengthening handover capabilities, Mazumdar said future development would also include a focus on continuous improvement and enhancing logic and content.
“We have to do this,” Mazumdar said. “We see where the industry is going, and there is no shortcut.
“And it is not a one department project – it is multiple departments coming together working for the shared goal – then trying different solutions to understand what fits the best and why.”
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