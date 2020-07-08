Zoom rolls out hardware subscription service

Zoom Video Communications
The plans for Zoom Phone have been priced between US$5.99 and US$60 per month, based on the device users opt for, while the cost for hardware services for Zoom Rooms is in the range of US$75 to US$200 per month, according to the company's website.
Zoom has partnered with third-party hardware manufacturers such as DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink for the phone and meeting room devices.
The company's teleconferencing platform, which has seen a surge in users as the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions around the world to stay indoors, has faced backlash over privacy and security issues, prompting it to roll out major upgrades.
The launch comes nearly a week after Zoom said it has made significant progress in a transparency report that details information related to requests it receives for data, records, or content, adding that the report will be out later this year.
Zoom on Tuesday also joined a list of major US internet companies, including Facebook