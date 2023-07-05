Zepto announces new CTO

Zepto announces new CTO
Rich Miller.
Aussie fintech changes its tech chief.

Australian payments fintech Zepto has announced the appointment of Rich Miller to the role of chief technology officer.

The company, formerly branded Split Payments, said Miller had taken over from Trevor Wistaff, who’s since transitioned in a director role.

Reporting to CEO Chris Jewell, Miller will help develop a strategic technology roadmap and a product and engineering vision for Zepto.

Miller said in a statement that he was “excited to embark on this journey and help take Australia's first non-bank NPP [New Payments Platform]-connected institution to new heights as we continue to transform the Australian payments ecosystem.” 

One of Zepto's high-profile enterprise customers is Woolworths Group's payment arm, Wpay.

Miller joins from digital twin company Willow, where he was also in the CTO role, a position he held for close to three years.

Previously, Miller also held the CTO role for over three years at online lending company Prospa.

