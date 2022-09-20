Zendesk shareholders vote in favour of US$10.2 billion go-private deal

By on
Zendesk shareholders vote in favour of US$10.2 billion go-private deal

Hellman & Friedman, Permira deal advances.

Zendesk shareholders have approved a US$10.2 billion (A$15.2 billion) planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday.

The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be see investors receive US$77.50 per share in cash after persistent pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The firm said that the deal would close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) backed the deal and warned that there would be "significant downside risk" if Zendesk shareholders failed to approve it.

Light Street Capital Management, which manages funds that own more than 2 percent of Zendesk, said in August that it would vote against deal and proposed that it remain a standalone public company and find a new top boss.

Earlier this month, Zendesk said that macroeconomic conditions and business momentum have continued to weaken since the go-private deal announcement in late-June from the consortium.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
strategyzendesk

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal

Transport for NSW signs $175m IT service desk deal
Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners

Victoria seeking outsourced cyber response partners
'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks

'Expansive' myGov audit to begin within weeks
ATO charts course to "real-time" with 2030 digital strategy

ATO charts course to "real-time" with 2030 digital strategy

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?