YouTube to logout its under-16 users next week

Will sign under 16s out on December 10.

Google will automatically sign under 16s out of YouTube next week, which will disable their channels, subscriptions and playlists, as well as some parental controls.

Public policy senior manager Rachel Lord said in a blog post that under-16s viewers would only be able to watch YouTube videos while signed out.

Lord also said that “parents will lose the ability to supervise their teen or tween’s account on YouTube, as these accounts only work when they are signed in.”

“That means parents will no longer be able to use any controls they have set up, such as choosing an appropriate content setting or blocking specific channels,” Lord said. She added, however, that YouTube Kids “is not affected” by the change.

Content creators will need to turn 16 to be able to reclaim their accounts.

Google said it would not delete the content in the interim, but it would not be searchable or viewable by anyone.

Lord said it was a “disappointing update to share” and gave eSafety and the government a serve, saying the social media ban “won’t keep teens safer online”.

“At YouTube, we believe in protecting kids in the digital world, not from the digital world,” she said.

“As the Social Media Minimum Age Act requires kids to use YouTube without an account, it removes the very parental controls and safety filters built to protect them – it will not make kids safer on our platform. 

“These are the unfortunate consequences of a rushed legislative process that failed to allow for adequate consultation and consideration of the real complexities of online safety regulation.”

Lord said that even as the ban comes into effect, YouTube “will continue to work with the Australian government to advocate for effective, evidence-based regulation that actually protects kids and teens, respects parental choice, and avoids unintended consequences.”

Other platforms impacted by the ban, such as Roblox, will require mandatory facial checks of users before admitting them to chat channels.

