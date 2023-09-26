Yelp wants Google's lawyers tossed from US antitrust case

By

Over web-based advertising.

Yelp and a coalition of news organisations have asked a US judge to disqualify a prominent US law firm from defending Google in the Justice Department's ad tech lawsuit, saying the firm has a conflict of interest because it previously was their advocate on matters related to the case.

Yelp wants Google's lawyers tossed from US antitrust case

Yelp and News/Media Alliance, which are not defendants in the litigation but are targets of Google's subpoenas, argue that law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison should be disqualified.

Google has subpoenaed service-recommendation site Yelp and the alliance for information to challenge claims it has abused its market dominance for web advertising.

"This case involves a major law firm switching sides against former clients" to represent an alleged monopolist, attorneys for Yelp and the media group told US District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday.

A spokesperson for Paul Weiss said the "firm's representation of Google is appropriate in all respects."

Google and Yelp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The bid to toss Paul Weiss is the latest flashpoint over ethics in the litigation, one of two US cases accusing Google of antitrust violations. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

Yelp said it hired Paul Weiss in 2016 for counsel on antitrust issues. The Justice Department's antitrust head, Jonathan Kanter, was on the Paul Weiss team representing Yelp.

Google wants Yelp to divulge information about its advertising technology business and other topics, the attorneys for Yelp and New/Media Alliance, Charles Molster III and Brandon Kressin, said.

Google is also seeking information about Yelp's engagement letters, invoices and bills related to its Paul Weiss ties.

This month, Brinkema refused a request from Google to block Kanter from leading the case. Google argued Kanter should be barred based on his work in private practice for Yelp and other Google critics.

New York-based Paul Weiss, which has about 1000 lawyers globally, is also representing Amazon.com in various antitrust lawsuits.

The trial in the ad tech case is expected to begin next year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
googlesoftwareyelp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Cisco to buy Splunk for US$28 billion

Cisco to buy Splunk for US$28 billion
QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools

QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools
ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus
AMP goes from 12 HR systems to one in Oracle consolidation

AMP goes from 12 HR systems to one in Oracle consolidation

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?