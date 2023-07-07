Worldpay by FIS adds eftpos capabilities

Worldpay from FIS has joined eftpos as an acquirer, and has started to process eftpos payments, eftpos' owner Australian Payments Plus (AP+) said.

The company makes point-of-sale payment terminals and gateways for merchants such as retailers.

The agreement means it can now also process eftpos payments.

AP+, a merged entity combing Australia’s payment organisations eftpos, BPAY and NPPA, said on Thursday [pdf] that Worldpay from FIS has joined eftpos as its newest member meaning its customers will be able to benefit from eftpos’ online payments capabilities and features.

Becoming a member also means Worldpay from FIS has access to eftpos as a least cost routing (LCR) option for transactions.

The move is expected to help expand the US company’s offerings in the Australian market as it will allow merchants and businesses to offer another payment option for consumers.

“Worldpay customers can now benefit from the processing strength of eftpos’ infrastructure, directly accessing Australia’s domestic debit network, adding to the 2 billion transactions already being made every year through eftpos," AP+ chief executive Lynn Kraus said.

It was recently reported by the Financial Times that FIS may sell a majority stake of Worldpay in a US$15 billion ($22.6 billion) deal.