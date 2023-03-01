WorkSafe Victoria hunts for new CDAO

WorkSafe Victoria hunts for new CDAO
Catch.com head of data and analytics Kathryn Gulifa

To replace Kathryn Gulifa who left to join Catch.com in August last year.

WorkSafe Victoria is on the hunt for a new chief data and analytics officer as a permanent replacement for Kathryn Gulifa who left to join online marketplace Catch.com in August last year. 

David Evans has been acting in the CDAO role since Gulifa left, according to Linkedin records.

A spokesperson for the agency declined iTnews' requests for comment.

According to a job advertisement, a “data-led approach” is central to the agency’s “purpose of reducing workplace harm and improving outcomes for injured workers.” 

The organisation publishes statistical reports on workplace fatalities, prosecutions and enforceable undertakings and claim summaries.

“This role is also accountable for the delivery and promotion of WorkSafe’s new Snowflake-based data hub, the migration of existing datasets and ongoing integration of the data hub with existing systems,” the advertisement states.

The responsibilities also include identifying “internal efficiencies through improved data structures, constant data cleanliness and insight.”

Gulifa had held the position as WorkSafe’s chief data and analytics director since 2018. Before that, she held roles at NAB, Tabcorp and ANZ.

