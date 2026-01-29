Woolworths to fill digital gap on its board

By
Appoints former Walmart and Google digital and product whiz.

Woolworths Group has moved to fill an impending gap in its board’s technology leadership credentials, created by the departure of former Microsoft Australia chief executive Tracey Fellows.

The retail giant has appointed ecommerce expert and digital products whiz Jon Alferness as a non-executive board director.

Alferness’ will take up the board seat immediately as Fellows exits.

His 20-year career includes stints in digital product management at social networking company Pinterest, search marketing giant Google, US ride-sharing app creator Lyft and Varo Bank.

However, it appears that his more recent experience as Walmart’s chief product officer and board member of a San Francisco food insecurity charity will be most relevant to his advisory role with Woolworths.

Woolworths Group chairman Scott Perkins said that Alferness would help the company navigate the technology’s growing role in in consumer food marketing.

“He brings highly relevant and current industry expertise from leading global organisations including at the forefront of where the global food and grocery sector is evolving – digital, media and ecommerce," Perkins said.

"Jon's experience will be invaluable as we continue to shape our strategy in this rapidly changing environment."

The experience gap Alferness has to fill is extensive.

Fellows was chief executive of Microsoft Australia for four years from 2007 before being promoted to Asia Pacific president in 2011.

She held the role for two years before spending a year heading up Australia Post’s customer communications channels.

In 2014, Fellows took the helm of digital property and finance brand operator REA Group for four years as chief executive before moving to New York to become president of global digital real estate for its ultimate owner, News Corp.

Fellows is still currently serving as a non-executive director of REA.

Alferness appointment will be confirmed following Woolworths Group’s 2026 annual general meeting when he stands for election.

