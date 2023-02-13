Woolworths to broaden online marketplace

Woolworths plans to enhance its online marketplace to boost merchant numbers and expand their product range on the platform.

The supermarket giant’s Everyday Market launched in 2021, underpinned by Melbourne technology startup Marketplacer, to enhance the range of products it can offer to shoppers.

Under a new partnership, Everyday Market is set to expand the number of brands that can be onboarded onto the marketplace by using ChannelAdvisor tools from commerce networks company, CommerceHub.

An Everyday Market spokesperson told iTnews its partnership enables the platform “to scale our range to meet more customers' everyday needs.”

“The partnership between Everyday Market and ChannelAdvisor has the potential to significantly increase the number of brands that can be onboarded to Everyday Market," the spokesperson said.

Everyday Market will be able to offer a "more comprehensive and efficient solution for brands to sell their products" through the Woolworths website, which in turn will hopefully attract new sellers.

“In addition, the partnership can help to improve the overall experience for customers by providing access to a wider range of products,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Everyday Market can now handle a wider range of products.

The platform will allow two options for retailers to join: either via a managed service, where the channel advisor manages listing, selling and customer support for the retailer; or a self-service product, where the retailer uses the channel advisor technology to launch onto the marketplace.

“Everyday Market has partnered with a number of integration partners to help facilitate seamless onboarding for brands onto the Woolworths platform,” the spokesperson added.

They added current ChannelAdvisor clients will also “have the ability to integrate with Everyday Market and access the broader Woolworths online customer base.”