Woolworths revives Milkrun

Woolworths Group has acquired Australian-owned grocery delivery service Milkrun, which closed its doors last month.

The supermarket giant will fold Milkrun into its existing grocery delivery service, Metro60, originally designed to fulfil grocery orders in under 60 minutes in selected areas.

The retailer unveiled a newly rebranded site with the Metro60 marketing replaced to read ‘Milkrun now powered by Metro’ with the current functionality of the app to remain the same.

It's understood Everyday Rewards members will also earn Everyday Rewards points with every purchase under the refresh.

The service will also fulfill orders via the current Metro60 model, which uses third-party couriers and is said to achieve an average delivery time of 33 minutes.

Milkrun powered by Metro is also available in over 500 suburbs across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and the Gold Coast.

On the Milkrun Instagram page, the company said it was “back in the game” as “the cat is well and truly out of the bag” regarding the Woolworths news.

“Feels good to be back,” the post said.

The news follows rival Coles Group recently extending its partnership with Uber to offer similar services from a further 500 stores in the upcoming months.

Woolworths will similarly fulfil Milkrun orders from its Metro stores.

Milkrun founder Dany Milham said the business “pioneered rapid grocery delivery in Australia, and I’m pleased to see the brand continue in Woolworths' hands.”