Woolworths revives Milkrun

By on
Woolworths revives Milkrun

Rebrands Metro60.

Woolworths Group has acquired Australian-owned grocery delivery service Milkrun, which closed its doors last month.

The supermarket giant will fold Milkrun into its existing grocery delivery service, Metro60, originally designed to fulfil grocery orders in under 60 minutes in selected areas.

The retailer unveiled a newly rebranded site with the Metro60 marketing replaced to read ‘Milkrun now powered by Metro’ with the current functionality of the app to remain the same. 

It's understood Everyday Rewards members will also earn Everyday Rewards points with every purchase under the refresh.

The service will also fulfill orders via the current Metro60 model, which uses third-party couriers and is said to achieve an average delivery time of 33 minutes.  

Milkrun powered by Metro is also available in over 500 suburbs across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and the Gold Coast.

On the Milkrun Instagram page, the company said it was “back in the game” as “the cat is well and truly out of the bag” regarding the Woolworths news.

“Feels good to be back,” the post said.

The news follows rival Coles Group recently extending its partnership with Uber to offer similar services from a further 500 stores in the upcoming months.

Woolworths will similarly fulfil Milkrun orders from its Metro stores.

Milkrun founder Dany Milham said the business “pioneered rapid grocery delivery in Australia, and I’m pleased to see the brand continue in Woolworths' hands.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
colesmilkrunstrategywoolworths

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m
Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations
The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget
Aussie Broadband appoints first-ever CIO

Aussie Broadband appoints first-ever CIO

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?