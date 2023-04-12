Woolworths creates “dynamic aisle optimisation”

Woolworths is using artificial intelligence software sourced from TCS to synthesize product placement and make aisle reconfiguration and store refits faster.

The supermarket giant selected the AI-based TCS Optumera to suggest the best space and assortment display for retail products.

TCS says Optumera can recommend optimal space suggestions in seconds, saving Woolworths time in its space planning process and evaluate various display options to prevent trial and error tests.

By replacing a manual planning process, Optumera will enable Woolworths to better manage manages space allocations of over 1200 categories across 1451 stores, delivering better customisation between local stores.

Store remodels will be twice as fast, TCS said, and sales plans can be delivered five times faster, significantly improving sales.

Woolworths general manager for data and retail analytics Doug Frank said the supermarket looked for a partner who “understands” both its business and customer needs.

“There is now a robust mechanism in place to execute ‘always-on’ dynamic aisle optimisation and constantly look out for opportunities to drive sales and profitability,” Frank said.

Woolworths senior manager for strategic initiatives Murtaza Nawab added TCS Optumera “allows us to simulate scenarios and see the impact of our decisions.”

“The step-by-step explanation for each recommendation makes it much easier to craft a business case and get buy-in.

“Supermarkets always want to optimise space, but what TCS Optumera enables us to do is to do it on a smarter, faster, and better scale across multiple brands and geographies.”