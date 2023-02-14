Woolworths board lands former Microsoft Australia leader

By on
Alongside ex-Telstra CFO, Warwick Bray.

Woolworths Group has added former Microsoft Australia president, Tracey Fellows, to its board, alongside one-time chief financial officer for Telstra, Warwick Bray.

Joining the board this March, Fellows will be a non-executive director and sit on Woolworths' people committee.

Fellows has extensive experience in technology leadership roles, notably as Microsoft Australia’s managing director.

Working at the tech giant for over six years, Fellows' managing director role would eventually be taken over by current Salesforce ANZ/ASEAN chief executive, Pip Marlow.

More recently, Fellows was president of global digital real estate for News Corp, where she drove strategy and growth for the unit.

She was also the CEO of REA Group for around four-and-a-half years, leading the expansion of the business into South East Asia and India. Fellows now sits on the REA Group board as a non-executive director.

Bray, mewanwhile, was with Telstra for nine years, three of which he spent as CFO before leaving in 2018.

He is a non-executive director of Spark New Zealand and has previously served on the strategy committee of Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, and on the boards of Foxtel and CSL (Hong Kong).

Bray is also currently a non-executive director on the Opera Australia board, joining last December.

In his Woolworths role, he will chair the audit and finance committee. 

Woolworths Group chair Scott Perkins said Fellows and Bray’s experience “is both relevant” to the group’s strategy and “complimentary to the skills already represented on our board.”

