Woman charged with accessing private data on NSW gov computer

NSW Police has charged a woman with accessing information in a government computer to aid a crime.

The woman was arrested yesterday by state crime command robbery and serious crime squad detectives, working as part of Strike Force Kkuoa.

The strike force has been working since a March 2023 kidnapping, in which a 26-year-old Smithfield man was allegedly grabbed and forced into a vehicle.

Following the establishment of Strike Force Kkuoa, the man was located at a home in Belmore, and six men were charged over the kidnap.

NSW Police accuse the six of abducting the man, holding him for ransom, and physically abusing him over for six days.

The six men remain before the courts.

Ongoing investigations led to yesterday’s arrest of a 21-year-old Yagoona woman.

In a statement, NSW Police said they will allege in court that the woman was an employee of a state government agency, and accessed “personal data which was shared with others for the purpose of criminal activity”.

She was charged at Auburn Police Station with kidnapping offences, accessing and/or modifying restricted data in a computer, and participating in a criminal group.

She will appear in Burwood Local Court today.