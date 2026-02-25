WiseTech Global plans 2000 job cuts in software and operations

By
As it adopts AI.

Australian logistics software firm ⁠WiseTech ⁠Global will lay off about 2000 people over the next two years as ‌it adopts artificial intelligence ‌across ‌its software and internal ‌operations.

The layoffs would affect ⁠around 29 percent of WiseTech's global workforce across 40 countries, and could reduce some teams to half, starting ​with product and development, and customer service roles across the ⁠organisation.

Shares of the software firm jumped 10.7 percent in early trading to $47.60 per share.

"Software development has experienced its most significant shift in decades," chief executive officer Zubin Appoo said, while announcing a marginal two percent increase in ​first-half underlying profit.

"The era ⁠of manually writing code ⁠as the core act of engineering is over."

One of ​the divisions affected will be ‌the recently ⁠acquired US cloud computing firm, E2open, which may see a reduction of up to 50 percent.

Investors ‌have shunned WiseTech stock since late 2024. Its shares are down 70 percent since hitting a record-high in ​November 2024, after founder and former CEO Richard White was accused of making payments to an ‌alleged ⁠former lover, among ​others.

