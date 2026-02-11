Windows Secure Boot certificates expire in June, Microsoft warns

By
Follow google news

Global device update wave coming up.

Microsoft said it has begun rolling out new Secure Boot security certificates, ahead of a late June 2026 expiration deadline that affects virtually every Windows device globally.

Windows Secure Boot certificates expire in June, Microsoft warns

The certificates, which have protected the Windows boot process since 2011, must be replaced before they expire.

Not doing so means devices will enter what Microsoft describes as a "degraded security state."

Secure Boot operates before Windows loads, blocking untrusted code from executing during startup.

The trust mechanism relies on certificates stored in device firmware; Microsoft said the original digital credentials are reaching the end of their planned lifecycle after more than 15 years.

Some devices will also require firmware updates from manufacturers before they can apply the new certificates, adding complexity to deployment planning.

"This work included close collaboration with device manufacturers and firmware providers responsible for the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface [UEFI] on a standards-based approach," partner director for Windows servicing and delivery Nuno Costa said in a blog post.

Microsoft describes the effort as one of the largest coordinated security maintenance projects across the Windows ecosystem.

Devices that miss the updating deadline will continue functioning normally, but Microsoft warns they cannot install future boot-level security mitigations as new vulnerabilities emerge.

This could also lead to compatibility issues causing newer operating systems, firmware and hardware, or Secure Boot dependent software to fail to load.

Microsoft said many newer devices built since 2024 already include the updated certificates and require no action.

The company plans to add certificate update status messages to the Windows Security app in coming months to help consumers track progress.

Enterprises can access detailed guidance through Microsoft's IT administrator playbook.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
certificatehardwaresecure bootsecuritywindows

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge
Intel CEO says company will make GPUs

Intel CEO says company will make GPUs
Windows Secure Boot certificates expire in June, Microsoft warns

Windows Secure Boot certificates expire in June, Microsoft warns
Australian teen leaks pictures of new iPhone parts

Australian teen leaks pictures of new iPhone parts
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?