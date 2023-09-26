Wiise lands $16 million from KPMG Australia

By

To keep expanding internationally.

Wiise, a joint business software startup created by KPMG, CBA and Microsoft, has secured $16 million from KPMG to expand its global reach following strong revenue growth over the past year. 

Wiise lands $16 million from KPMG Australia
Wiise CEO Charlie Wood.
Wiise

The cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform maker has been preparing to expand its business to New Zealand in the first instance.

Wiise CEO Charlie Wood said the new funding, likened to a "Series B funding round", will help accelerate growth plans for the next three years.

“This funding commitment from KPMG will enable us to continue to accelerate innovation in our product offering, build new technology, and expand into international markets," Wood said in a statement.

“We are very proud of achieving these significant milestones and committed to delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to help our small and medium-sized business clients achieve their goals and maximise their market opportunities."

The company's New Zealand expansion also involves the release of its Wiise Warehouse OnTime product, covering shipping, receiving and item tracking.  

KPMG Futures national managing partner Sarah Vega said the "continued investment in Wiise is the culmination of a multi-year commitment by KPMG to create a home-grown fintech with international potential.”

Vega said “small and medium-sized businesses worldwide are on an accelerated path of digitisation” with that Wiise's platform is supporting that work.  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cbafinancekpmgmicrosoftsoftwarewiise

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Cisco to buy Splunk for US$28 billion

Cisco to buy Splunk for US$28 billion
Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'
QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools

QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools
ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

Digital Nation

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?