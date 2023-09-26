Wiise lands $16 million from KPMG Australia

Wiise, a joint business software startup created by KPMG, CBA and Microsoft, has secured $16 million from KPMG to expand its global reach following strong revenue growth over the past year.

Wiise CEO Charlie Wood.

Wiise

The cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform maker has been preparing to expand its business to New Zealand in the first instance.

Wiise CEO Charlie Wood said the new funding, likened to a "Series B funding round", will help accelerate growth plans for the next three years.

“This funding commitment from KPMG will enable us to continue to accelerate innovation in our product offering, build new technology, and expand into international markets," Wood said in a statement.

“We are very proud of achieving these significant milestones and committed to delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to help our small and medium-sized business clients achieve their goals and maximise their market opportunities."

The company's New Zealand expansion also involves the release of its Wiise Warehouse OnTime product, covering shipping, receiving and item tracking.

KPMG Futures national managing partner Sarah Vega said the "continued investment in Wiise is the culmination of a multi-year commitment by KPMG to create a home-grown fintech with international potential.”

Vega said “small and medium-sized businesses worldwide are on an accelerated path of digitisation” with that Wiise's platform is supporting that work.