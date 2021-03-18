White House taskforce meets over Microsoft software weaknesses

By on
White House taskforce meets over Microsoft software weaknesses

Discusses how partners might track the incident.

The White House's taskforce looking into the recent hack of Microsoft's Exchange met this week with representatives of the private sector, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday

The group, which met on Monday, "included private sector members for the first time" who were invited "based on their specific insights to this incident," she said.

Hacking groups are using recently discovered flaws in the Exchange mail server software to break into targets around the world.

The White House group noted that paying to mitigate the hack "weighs particularly heavily on small businesses," Psaki said.

The breadth of the exploitation has led to urgent warnings by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Exchange.

The White House group "discussed the remaining number of unpatched systems, malicious exploitation, and ways to partner together on incident response, including the methodology partners could use for tracking the incident, going forward," Psaki said.

The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring software leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers or to move elsewhere in the network.

Tens of thousands of organizations have already been compromised, Reuters reported, and new victims are being made public daily.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
exchange microsoft security software white house

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage
ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu

ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu
Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving

Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving
New critical vulnerabilities found in F5 devices

New critical vulnerabilities found in F5 devices
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?