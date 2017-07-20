White hats steal $39 million to 'save' Ethereum users

Holders of the Ethereum cryptocurrency are nervously waiting to see if millions of dollars drained by claimed white hats via a vulnerability in a wallet storing the funds will be returned to them.

A total of 153,037 Ethereum was taken from three accounts via the Parity multi-signature wallet earlier today.

The currency is trading at approximately US$203 per Ethereum coin, bringing the value of the total funds on hold to over US$31 million (A$39 million).

Reddit /r/ethereum forum moderator Jordi Baylina indicated the so-called "White Hat Group" had taken the funds to stop attackers from stealing the money.

"The White Hat Group were made aware of a vulnerability in a specific version of a commonly used multisig contract," Baylina wrote.

"This vulnerability was trivial to execute, so they took the necessary action to drain every vulnerable multisig they could find as quickly as possible.

"If you hold a multisig contract that was drained, please be patient. We are creating another multisig for you that has the same settings as your old multisig but with the vulnerability removed and we will return your funds to you there."

She said once the group had finished its work it would be "like nothing happened".

The White Hat Group is holding the funds at a specific Ethereum address that contains 377,105 coins.

Parity Technologies sent out a critical security alert for its multi-signature wallet, advising people to immediately move assets to a secure address.

The company said the bug has been fixed.

Updated to clarify White Hat Group's involvement.