Westpac's complex IT scrutinised in new court case

By

Online hardship notice process allegedly didn't work.

Westpac is facing a fresh civil suit over IT system and process failures that caused customer hardship notices lodged online to not be passed through to the correct systems or teams.

Westpac's complex IT scrutinised in new court case

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Tuesday it had brought a case against Westpac in the Federal Court.

It alleges that between 2015 and 2022, 229 Westpac customers didn’t receive a response to their hardship notice within the required 21 days.

A concise statement [pdf] filed by ASIC reveals details of a June 2023 audit that Westpac allegedly commissioned into what went wrong.

It notes that, among other things, “Westpac does not have a consolidated system view of customers for collections and hardship, and inadequate progress in business (and technology) simplification of the multi-brand, multi-systems legacy environment due to years of under-investment.”

The audit is also said to have found that ‘online customer hardship requests are not always sent to collections systems …  resulting in either a delay in the outcome provided to customers, or no outcome being provided.”

“Gaps in the online hardship process related to various incidents identified between OneClick, Tallyman, and App105,” the audit is said to state.

Only the role of the first two pieces of software is detailed by ASIC.

“Control weaknesses exist over transfer of hardship requests submitted online (via OneClick) to what is recorded in the relevant collection systems (i.e., Tallyman …).”

ASIC said Westpac had “remediated the affected customers” to the tune of $679,249.90 in direct costs, and paid out an additional $274,573.38 “for non-financial loss”.

But the regulator said “there is also loss and harm that has not been, or cannot be, remediated by Westpac”.

Some customers faced extended periods with poor credit ratings, and “at least 29” became bankrupt, the regulator alleged.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financesoftwarewestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Bank of Queensland, Jetstar among Australian enterprises impacted by Azure outage

Bank of Queensland, Jetstar among Australian enterprises impacted by Azure outage
NAB restructure hits technology and operations

NAB restructure hits technology and operations
Westpac creates OS for groupwide data management uplift

Westpac creates OS for groupwide data management uplift
NAB unveils virtual corporate card capability

NAB unveils virtual corporate card capability

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?