Westpac unveils cloud merchant terminal app

By

For retail and hospitality sectors.

Westpac has launched a new cloud-based payments option for its hospitality and retail customers, accessed via a third-party app for its Android-based EFTPOS Now terminals.
 
The bank said on Friday the tool is a first for the organisation and was developed in partnership with payments fintech mx51.
 
The Presto app connects the terminal to over 100 major hospitality and retail point-of-sale systems, with the bank stating checkout times can be fast-tracked. 
 
The app is said to reduce keying mistakes and offers merchants a dashboard to follow sales and business performance. 
 
“The Presto app and our new EFTPOS Now terminals will allow businesses like restaurants and cafes to take advantage of integrated terminal benefits like simplifying the end-of-day reconciliation process, while also getting access to all the innovation we are bringing to market on this new device," managing director of cash and transactional banking Mandy Rutherford said.

Westpac unveils cloud merchant terminal app

“It will help to reduce the chance of keying errors and speed up the checkout process, which can be a great time saver, particularly during rush hour."

Alongside the app, the bank also released EFTPOS Connect with Linkly Cloud, which allows merchants to connect payment terminals to a tablet "for a neater countertop and increased flexibility to take payments anywhere in store."

In addition, the bank said it’s also in pilot mode with EFTPOS Flex, which enables businesses to integrate their own device with a self-serve checkout or kiosk to reduce customer lines and boost the shopping experience. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
eftposfinancehardwaremx51prestosoftwarewestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Apple Pay, Google Wallet face RBA regulation

Apple Pay, Google Wallet face RBA regulation
ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan

ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan
NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire

NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire
The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?