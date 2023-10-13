Westpac unveils cloud merchant terminal app

Westpac has launched a new cloud-based payments option for its hospitality and retail customers, accessed via a third-party app for its Android-based EFTPOS Now terminals.



The bank said on Friday the tool is a first for the organisation and was developed in partnership with payments fintech mx51.



The Presto app connects the terminal to over 100 major hospitality and retail point-of-sale systems, with the bank stating checkout times can be fast-tracked.



The app is said to reduce keying mistakes and offers merchants a dashboard to follow sales and business performance.



“The Presto app and our new EFTPOS Now terminals will allow businesses like restaurants and cafes to take advantage of integrated terminal benefits like simplifying the end-of-day reconciliation process, while also getting access to all the innovation we are bringing to market on this new device," managing director of cash and transactional banking Mandy Rutherford said.

“It will help to reduce the chance of keying errors and speed up the checkout process, which can be a great time saver, particularly during rush hour."

Alongside the app, the bank also released EFTPOS Connect with Linkly Cloud, which allows merchants to connect payment terminals to a tablet "for a neater countertop and increased flexibility to take payments anywhere in store."

In addition, the bank said it’s also in pilot mode with EFTPOS Flex, which enables businesses to integrate their own device with a self-serve checkout or kiosk to reduce customer lines and boost the shopping experience.